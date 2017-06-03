Let Professional Wedding Guest Pippa Middleton Inspire Your Next Look

The most famous bridesmaid in the world hung up her single-girl pumps and got married on May 20! Pippa Middleton wed hedge-fund manager James Matthews in a gorgeous event in Berkshire, England, bringing an end to her reign as one of the most eligible bachelorettes in the UK. Over the past six years, the Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister has been on the guest list of some very fancy-pants society weddings and has worn an eclectic array of ensembles along the way.

Of course she didn't disappoint on her own big day in a stunning Giles Deacon cap-sleeve gown, but let's look back at all the outfits she's worn over the years as an A-list guest.