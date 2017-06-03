 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Let Professional Wedding Guest Pippa Middleton Inspire Your Next Look
Spring Fashion
How the Picnic Basket Became Spring's Must-Have Bag
Personal Essay
I Wore Heels to Work For 2 Weeks — and I Paid
Summer
The 22 Things Our Editors Are Shopping This Month
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 17  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Let Professional Wedding Guest Pippa Middleton Inspire Your Next Look

The most famous bridesmaid in the world hung up her single-girl pumps and got married on May 20! Pippa Middleton wed hedge-fund manager James Matthews in a gorgeous event in Berkshire, England, bringing an end to her reign as one of the most eligible bachelorettes in the UK. Over the past six years, the Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister has been on the guest list of some very fancy-pants society weddings and has worn an eclectic array of ensembles along the way.

Of course she didn't disappoint on her own big day in a stunning Giles Deacon cap-sleeve gown, but let's look back at all the outfits she's worn over the years as an A-list guest.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
The RoyalsPippa MiddletonDressesWedding
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Shopping
by Rebecca Brown
Vertical Stripe Swimsuits
Swimwear
by Marina Liao
Best Bridesmaid Gifts
Shopping
by Krista Jones
Bride Includes Her Veteran Uncle as Her Something Blue
Wedding
The Touching Story Behind This Bride's "Something Blue" Will Bring You to Tears
by Nicole Yi
Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III Family Pictures
Grace Kelly
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds