All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding

Pippa Middleton is married! Kate Middleton's younger sister tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, financier James Matthews, in the UK on Saturday afternoon. Pippa, who looked breathtaking in her cap sleeved wedding gown, said "I do" at St. Mark's Englefield in Berkshire. The reception is being held at Carole and Michael Middleton's home in Bucklebury in their 18-acre garden.

Kate was on hand to escort her kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who served as page boy and flower girl, into the church. And despite not being Pippa's maid of honor, Kate still made sure to help her sister with her dress before the ceremony began. Prince William and Prince Harry, who brought girlfriend Meghan Markle, also shared a chat before heading into the church. See all of the stunning photos of Pippa and James's big day below!

