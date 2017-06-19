Princess Mary's Gorgeous Summer Dress Isn't Really a Dress at All

Princess Mary of Denmark has been known to employ a few styling tricks from time to time, but her latest is one we're seeing lots of women pull off this Summer. Rather than purchasing a breezy sundress you'll wear once or twice throughout the warmer months, go for a coordinated set that's just as elegant. Princess Mary's Ganni version appears as though it's one piece, but zoom in closer and you'll see where her florals disconnect.

Of course, Mary made her outfit look seamless when she helped welcome Crown Prince Naruhito of Japan to the Fredensborg Castle. She polished off her separates with gold hoops, an ornate leaf ring, and caramel suede pumps, tying up her hair to emit light, carefree vibes. Scroll to get a load of the ensemble that you'll get plenty of mileage out of (don't forget you can also slip into the top with wide-leg trousers and the skirt with a slinky tank), then shop it for yourself, along with similar options.