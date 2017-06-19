6/19/17 6/19/17 POPSUGAR Fashion The Royals Princess Mary Ganni Set Princess Mary's Gorgeous Summer Dress Isn't Really a Dress at All June 19, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Princess Mary of Denmark has been known to employ a few styling tricks from time to time, but her latest is one we're seeing lots of women pull off this Summer. Rather than purchasing a breezy sundress you'll wear once or twice throughout the warmer months, go for a coordinated set that's just as elegant. Princess Mary's Ganni version appears as though it's one piece, but zoom in closer and you'll see where her florals disconnect. Of course, Mary made her outfit look seamless when she helped welcome Crown Prince Naruhito of Japan to the Fredensborg Castle. She polished off her separates with gold hoops, an ornate leaf ring, and caramel suede pumps, tying up her hair to emit light, carefree vibes. Scroll to get a load of the ensemble that you'll get plenty of mileage out of (don't forget you can also slip into the top with wide-leg trousers and the skirt with a slinky tank), then shop it for yourself, along with similar options. RelatedPrincess Mary Knows There's Only 1 Way to Jazz Up Her Favorite Jumpsuit Shop Brands Peter Pilotto · Victoria Beckham · Free People · Bailey 44 · Forever 21 Image Source: Getty Image Source: Getty / The Asahi Shimbun Image Source: Getty / The Asahi Shimbun Image Source: Getty / KELD NAVNTOFT Image Source: Getty / KELD NAVNTOFT Image Source: Getty / The Asahi Shimbun Ganni Women's Marietta Georgette Long-Sleeve Top With Pine Grove Leaves Ganni Women's Marietta Georgette Long Sleeve Top With Pine Grove Leaves ($119) Coggles.com Longsleeve Tops Ganni Women's Marietta Georgette Long Sleeve Top Pine Grove Leaves £90£63 from Coggles.com Buy Now See more Coggles.com Longsleeve Tops Ganni Georgette Marietta Skirt Ganni Georgette Marietta Skirt ($111) Ganni Georgette Marietta Skirt $111 from ganni.com Buy Now Peter Pilotto Printed Frill Blouse Peter Pilotto Printed Frill Blouse ($1,231) Peter Pilotto Printed Frill Blouse $1,231 from BySymphony Buy Now See more Peter Pilotto Tops Peter Pilotto Printed Frill Skirt Peter Pilotto Printed Frill Skirt ($1,331) Peter Pilotto Printed Frill Skirt $1,331 from BySymphony Buy Now See more Peter Pilotto Skirts Illa Illa Floral Skirt Set Illa Illa Floral Skirt Set ($46) shoptiques.com Skirts Illa Illa Floral Skirt Set $45.99 from shoptiques.com Buy Now See more shoptiques.com Skirts Victoria Beckham layered knit top and skirt two piece set Victoria Beckham layered knit top and skirt two piece set ($2,145) Victoria Beckham layered knit top and skirt two piece set $2,145$1,073 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Victoria Beckham Tees Free People Women's Electric Love Crop Top & Skirt Set Free People Women's Electric Love Crop Top & Skirt Set ($128) Free People Women's Electric Love Crop Top & Skirt Set $128$85.76 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Free People Skirts Bailey 44 Sundays Top & Skirt Set Bailey 44 Sundays Top & Skirt Set ($138) Bailey 44 Sundays Top & Skirt Set $138 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Bailey 44 Mid-length Skirts Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Floral Crop Top and Skirt Set Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Floral Crop Top and Skirt Set ($58) Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Floral Crop Top and Skirt Set $58 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Skirts W Concept D Ring Knit Top Skirt Set Navy W Concept D Ring Knit Top Skirt Set Navy ($245) W concept Skirts D Ring Knit Top Skirt Set Navy $245$202 from W concept Buy Now See more W concept Skirts GanniPrincess MarySummer FashionThe RoyalsGet The LookSummerTopsSkirtsCelebrity StyleShopping