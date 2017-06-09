 Skip Nav
The 45 Best Summer Dresses Will Make You Shout, "Where's My Credit Card?"

The 45 Best Summer Dresses Will Make You Shout, "Where's My Credit Card?"

In the Summer heat, the best outfit option is an effortless dress. It's a quick fix for making a statement without the fuss of separates. The lightweight fabrics and airy shapes aren't so constricting as the temperatures rise. I always feel polished and put-together when I throw on my favorite dress. If you're looking for a go-to piece to wear for months to come, we curated a list of our favorite picks. You'll find every silhouette and hue under the sun, so there's something for everyone. Take a look and prepare to drain your bank account dry.

1 Ruken Jenny Dress
Ruken Jenny Dress

This striped dress ($185) is perfect for the office.

2 Saloni Zoe Cutout Cotton-Blend Dress
Saloni Zoe Cutout Cotton-Blend Dress

A flattering white dress ($475) is a Summer basic that everyone needs in their closet.

Saloni
Zoe Cutout Cotton-blend Dress - White
$475 $332
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
3 Marc Jacobs Ruffle Reverse Fil Coupe Dress
Marc Jacobs Ruffle Reverse Fil Coupe Dress

We love this ruffled lavender dress ($495) paired with sneakers.

Marc Jacobs
Women's Ruffle Reverse Fil Coupe Dress
$495
from Nordstrom
4 Mara Hoffman Tie-Front Dress
Mara Hoffman Tie-Front Dress

This colorful tie-front dress ($365) can be dressed up with vibrant heels or kept casual with neutral sandals.

Mara Hoffman
Tie Front Dress
$365
from shopbop.com
5 Mumu Hacienda Maxi Dress
Mumu Hacienda Maxi Dress

Get in on the palm-leaf trend with this playful and comfortable maxi dress ($172).

MUMU
Hacienda Maxi Dress ~ Kauai Kisses
$172
from Show Me Your Mumu
6 Self-Portrait Off-the-Shoulder Striped Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
Self-Portrait Off-the-Shoulder Striped Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress

The unique cut of this striped cotton midi dress ($545) makes it a statement piece.

Self-Portrait
Off-the-shoulder Striped Cotton-poplin Midi Dress - Blue
$545
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
7 Whit Quinn Corset Dress
Whit Quinn Corset Dress

This corset dress ($498) would be perfect for an outdoor wedding.

Anthropologie Dresses
WHIT Quinn Corset Dress
$498
from Anthropologie
8 Reformation Waverly Dress
Reformation Waverly Dress

The back of this striped dress ($198) is simple and sexy.

Reformation
Waverly Dress
$198
from Reformation
9 J.Crew Strapless Dress With Ties
J.Crew Strapless Dress With Ties

The ties on the arms of this strapless dress ($168) give it a flirty touch.

J.Crew
Off-the-shoulder strapless dress with ties in faille
$168
from J.Crew
10 Neiman Marcus Collared Tie-Waist Gingham Dress
Neiman Marcus Collared Tie-Waist Gingham Dress

The waist tie on this gingham dress ($48) is incredibly flattering.

Neiman Marcus
Collared Tie-Waist Gingham Dress
$69 $41.40
from Last Call by Neiman Marcus
11 Diane von Furstenberg Ruffled Front Silk Midi Dress
Diane von Furstenberg Ruffled Front Silk Midi Dress

Turn heads during a big night out in this silk midi dress ($498).

Diane von Furstenberg
Women's Ruffled Front Silk Midi Dress
$498
from Nordstrom
12 J.O.A. Cold Shoulder Dress
J.O.A. Cold Shoulder Dress

The A-line cut of this pink dress ($90) is flattering on many body types.

J.o.a.
Cold Shoulder Dress
$90
from shopbop.com
13 Amanda Uprichard Carrigan Dress
Amanda Uprichard Carrigan Dress

We love the cheerful hue of turquoise this dress ($189) comes in.

Amanda Uprichard
Carrigan Dress
$189
from shopbop.com
14 Zimmermann Caravan Ruffled Floral-Print Cotton Mini Dress
Zimmermann Caravan Ruffled Floral-Print Cotton Mini Dress

This cotton minidress ($530) makes mixing patterns look easy.

Zimmermann
Caravan Ruffled Floral-print Cotton Mini Dress - Light blue
$530 $371
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
15 Vetiver Brigitte Dress
Vetiver Brigitte Dress

This gingham dress ($187) gives us Brigitte Bardot vibes.

VETIVER Brigitte Dress
$187
from shopbop.com
16 Geisha Designs Abstraction Maxi Dress
Geisha Designs Abstraction Maxi Dress

We can't get enough of the abstract print on this maxi dress ($228).

Geisha Designs Abstraction Maxi Dress
$228 $129.95
from Anthropologie
17 MLM Label Maison Off Shoulder Gingham Dress
MLM Label Maison Off Shoulder Gingham Dress

This off-the-shoulder dress ($165) will be your go-to on weekends.

MLM Label
Maison Off Shoulder Gingham Dress
$165
from shopbop.com
18 Forever 21 Nightwalker Floral Maxi Dress
Forever 21 Nightwalker Floral Maxi Dress

We would wear this floral maxi dress ($78) for date night.

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Nightwalker Floral Maxi Dress
$78
from Forever 21
19 ASOS One Shoulder Ruffle Detail Sundress
ASOS One Shoulder Ruffle Detail Sundress

The muted stripes on this sundress ($60) give it a vintage look.

Asos
One Shoulder Ruffle Detail Sundress in Natural Fibre Stripe
$60 $48
from Asos
20 Wayf Sandalwood Cami Wrap Dress
Wayf Sandalwood Cami Wrap Dress

There's no better time to rock a red wrap dress ($89) than Summer.

WAYF
Sandalwood Cami Wrap Dress
$89
from shopbop.com
21 Mara Hoffman Cut Out Midi Dress
Mara Hoffman Cut Out Midi Dress

This midi dress ($350) has pockets; what more could you need?

Mara Hoffman
Cut Out Midi Dress
$350
from REVOLVE
22 Topshop Stripe Wrap Dress
Topshop Stripe Wrap Dress

Ruffles are everywhere this season, so why not snag this striped wrap dress ($90)?

Topshop
Women's Stripe Wrap Dress
$90
from Nordstrom
23 H&M Denim Dress
H&M Denim Dress

This denim dress ($35) is an edgy and cool pick for girls' night out.

H&M
Denim Dress
$49.99
from H&M
24 Dee Elly Ruffle Halter Midi Dress
Dee Elly Ruffle Halter Midi Dress

The light blue shade of this halter midi dress ($65) is incredibly pretty.

Women's Dee Elly Ruffle Halter Midi Dress
$65
from Nordstrom
25 Temperley London Aura Embroidered Lace, Tulle and Georgette Gown
Temperley London Aura Embroidered Lace, Tulle and Georgette Gown

This embroidered gown ($2,995) is worth the splurge.

Temperley London
Aura Embroidered Lace, Tulle And Georgette Gown - Sky blue
$2,995 $1,498
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
26 ASOS Mini Frill Wrap Dress
ASOS Mini Frill Wrap Dress

A jean jacket would look great with this frilly wrap dress ($40).

Asos
Mini Frill Wrap Dress In Floral Print
$40
from Asos
27 Self-Portrait Tiered Paneled Guipure Lace Dress
Self-Portrait Tiered Paneled Guipure Lace Dress

We are obsessed with the lacy details on this corset-top dress ($475).

Self-Portrait
Tiered Paneled Guipure Lace Dress - Sky blue
$475 $332
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
28 Faithfull The Brand Majorca Maxi Dress
Faithfull The Brand Majorca Maxi Dress

This navy dress ($155) would be perfect to throw over a swimsuit.

Faithfull The Brand
Majorca Maxi Dress
$155
from shopbop.com
29 J.O.A. Women's Eyelet Cotton Tie Front Midi Dress
J.O.A. Women's Eyelet Cotton Tie Front Midi Dress

The eyelet details on this white dress ($89) are beautiful.

J.o.a.
Women's Eyelet Cotton Tie Front Midi Dress
$89 $53.40
from Nordstrom
30 Veronica Beard Joni Shirtdress
Veronica Beard Joni Shirtdress

Doesn't this dress ($595) look like the perfect vacation piece?

Veronica Beard
Joni Shirtdress
$595
from shopbop.com
31 Kate Spade Berber Stripe Fit and Flare Dress
Kate Spade Berber Stripe Fit and Flare Dress

The classic silhouette of this fit-and-flare dress ($428) will still be wearable for years to come.

Kate Spade
Berber stripe fit and flare dress
$428 $300
from Kate Spade
32 One by Pink Stitch Resort Maxi Dress
One by Pink Stitch Resort Maxi Dress

The bright yellow of this maxi dress ($92) makes us want to smile.

ONE by Pink Stitch Resort Maxi Dress
$92 $64.40
from shopbop.com
33 J Brand Carmela Denim Dress
J Brand Carmela Denim Dress

Every woman should have a denim dress ($248) in her closet.

J Brand
Women's Carmela Denim Dress
$248
from Nordstrom
34 Moon River Woven Dress
Moon River Woven Dress

This woven dress ($90) is our dream outfit for lazy Sundays.

Moon River
Woven Dress
$90
from shopbop.com
35 ASOS Tiered Cotton Maxi Dress
ASOS Tiered Cotton Maxi Dress

We could live in this tiered cotton dress ($56) all season long.

Asos
Tiered Cotton Maxi Dress
$56
from Asos
36 Topshop Patchwork Floral Midi Slipdress
Topshop Patchwork Floral Midi Slipdress

We'll throw a leather jacket over this floral slip dress ($75) on chilly nights.

Topshop
Women's Patchwork Floral Midi Slipdress
$75
from Nordstrom
37 Moschino 3/4 Length Dress
Moschino 3/4 Length Dress

Treat yourself to something fun — this heart-print dress ($875) will do the trick.

Moschino
OFFICIAL STORE 3/4 length dress
$875 $438
from Moschino
38 Pitusa Pom Pom Festival Dress
Pitusa Pom Pom Festival Dress

This white pom-pom dress ($77) is practically made for a beach day.

Pitusa Pom Pom Festival Dress
$77
from REVOLVE
39 Aqua Flounce Hem Dress
Aqua Flounce Hem Dress

If you love black but still want something summery, this flounce-hem dress ($98) is a great option.

Aqua
Flounce Hem Dress - 100% Exclusive
$98 $44.10
from Bloomingdale's
40 Zimmermann Mercer Flutter Dress
Zimmermann Mercer Flutter Dress

The back of this floral dress ($695) is so unexpected.

Zimmermann
Mercer Flutter Dress
$695
from shopbop.com
41 Endless Rose Flared Off the Shoulder Dress
Endless Rose Flared Off the Shoulder Dress

Nude heels perfectly balance the bright shade of this flared off-the-shoulder dress ($109).

Endless Rose
Flared Sweater Off The Shoulder Dress
$109
from REVOLVE
42 English Factory Floral Embroidered Midi Dress
English Factory Floral Embroidered Midi Dress

This embroidered dress ($89) is a picnic day dream come true.

ENGLISH FACTORY Floral Embroidered Midi Dress
$89 $62.30
from shopbop.com
43 Soprano Tie-Sleeve Cold Shoulder Dress
Soprano Tie-Sleeve Cold Shoulder Dress

This tie-sleeve dress ($45) looks great with flat sandals.

Soprano
Women's Tie Sleeve Cold Shoulder Dress
$45
from Nordstrom
44 Mimi Chica Seersucker Off the Shoulder Dress
Mimi Chica Seersucker Off the Shoulder Dress

We love this seersucker dress ($45) for Fourth of July festivities.

Mimichica
Women's Mimi Chica Seersucker Off The Shoulder Dress
$45 $26.98
from Nordstrom
45 Rebecca Taylor Marguerite Floral Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress
Rebecca Taylor Marguerite Floral Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress

We need this midi dress ($450) in our lives ASAP.

Rebecca Taylor
Women's Marguerite Floral Off The Shoulder Midi Dress
$450
from Nordstrom
