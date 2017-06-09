The 45 Best Summer Dresses Will Make You Shout, "Where's My Credit Card?"

In the Summer heat, the best outfit option is an effortless dress. It's a quick fix for making a statement without the fuss of separates. The lightweight fabrics and airy shapes aren't so constricting as the temperatures rise. I always feel polished and put-together when I throw on my favorite dress. If you're looking for a go-to piece to wear for months to come, we curated a list of our favorite picks. You'll find every silhouette and hue under the sun, so there's something for everyone. Take a look and prepare to drain your bank account dry.



