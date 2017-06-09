6/09/17 6/09/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Summer Fashion Best Summer Dresses The 45 Best Summer Dresses Will Make You Shout, "Where's My Credit Card?" June 9, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 182 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. In the Summer heat, the best outfit option is an effortless dress. It's a quick fix for making a statement without the fuss of separates. The lightweight fabrics and airy shapes aren't so constricting as the temperatures rise. I always feel polished and put-together when I throw on my favorite dress. If you're looking for a go-to piece to wear for months to come, we curated a list of our favorite picks. You'll find every silhouette and hue under the sun, so there's something for everyone. Take a look and prepare to drain your bank account dry. 1 Ruken Jenny Dress This striped dress ($185) is perfect for the office. shopbop.com Day Dresses RUKEN Jenny Dress $185 from shopbop.com 2 Saloni Zoe Cutout Cotton-Blend Dress A flattering white dress ($475) is a Summer basic that everyone needs in their closet. Saloni Zoe Cutout Cotton-blend Dress - White $475 $332 from NET-A-PORTER.COM 3 Marc Jacobs Ruffle Reverse Fil Coupe Dress We love this ruffled lavender dress ($495) paired with sneakers. Marc Jacobs Women's Ruffle Reverse Fil Coupe Dress $495 from Nordstrom 4 Mara Hoffman Tie-Front Dress This colorful tie-front dress ($365) can be dressed up with vibrant heels or kept casual with neutral sandals. Mara Hoffman Tie Front Dress $365 from shopbop.com 5 Mumu Hacienda Maxi Dress Get in on the palm-leaf trend with this playful and comfortable maxi dress ($172). MUMU Hacienda Maxi Dress ~ Kauai Kisses $172 from Show Me Your Mumu 6 Self-Portrait Off-the-Shoulder Striped Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress The unique cut of this striped cotton midi dress ($545) makes it a statement piece. Self-Portrait Off-the-shoulder Striped Cotton-poplin Midi Dress - Blue $545 from NET-A-PORTER.COM 7 Whit Quinn Corset Dress This corset dress ($498) would be perfect for an outdoor wedding. Anthropologie Dresses WHIT Quinn Corset Dress $498 from Anthropologie 8 Reformation Waverly Dress The back of this striped dress ($198) is simple and sexy. Reformation Waverly Dress $198 from Reformation 9 J.Crew Strapless Dress With Ties The ties on the arms of this strapless dress ($168) give it a flirty touch. J.Crew Off-the-shoulder strapless dress with ties in faille $168 from J.Crew 10 Neiman Marcus Collared Tie-Waist Gingham Dress The waist tie on this gingham dress ($48) is incredibly flattering. Neiman Marcus Collared Tie-Waist Gingham Dress $69 $41.40 from Last Call by Neiman Marcus 11 Diane von Furstenberg Ruffled Front Silk Midi Dress Turn heads during a big night out in this silk midi dress ($498). Diane von Furstenberg Women's Ruffled Front Silk Midi Dress $498 from Nordstrom 12 J.O.A. Cold Shoulder Dress The A-line cut of this pink dress ($90) is flattering on many body types. J.o.a. Cold Shoulder Dress $90 from shopbop.com 13 Amanda Uprichard Carrigan Dress We love the cheerful hue of turquoise this dress ($189) comes in. Amanda Uprichard Carrigan Dress $189 from shopbop.com 14 Zimmermann Caravan Ruffled Floral-Print Cotton Mini Dress This cotton minidress ($530) makes mixing patterns look easy. Zimmermann Caravan Ruffled Floral-print Cotton Mini Dress - Light blue $530 $371 from NET-A-PORTER.COM 15 Vetiver Brigitte Dress This gingham dress ($187) gives us Brigitte Bardot vibes. shopbop.com Day Dresses VETIVER Brigitte Dress $187 from shopbop.com 16 Geisha Designs Abstraction Maxi Dress We can't get enough of the abstract print on this maxi dress ($228). Anthropologie Dresses Geisha Designs Abstraction Maxi Dress $228 $129.95 from Anthropologie 17 MLM Label Maison Off Shoulder Gingham Dress This off-the-shoulder dress ($165) will be your go-to on weekends. MLM Label Maison Off Shoulder Gingham Dress $165 from shopbop.com 18 Forever 21 Nightwalker Floral Maxi Dress We would wear this floral maxi dress ($78) for date night. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Nightwalker Floral Maxi Dress $78 from Forever 21 19 ASOS One Shoulder Ruffle Detail Sundress The muted stripes on this sundress ($60) give it a vintage look. Asos One Shoulder Ruffle Detail Sundress in Natural Fibre Stripe $60 $48 from Asos 20 Wayf Sandalwood Cami Wrap Dress There's no better time to rock a red wrap dress ($89) than Summer. WAYF Sandalwood Cami Wrap Dress $89 from shopbop.com 21 Mara Hoffman Cut Out Midi Dress This midi dress ($350) has pockets; what more could you need? Mara Hoffman Cut Out Midi Dress $350 from REVOLVE 22 Topshop Stripe Wrap Dress Ruffles are everywhere this season, so why not snag this striped wrap dress ($90)? Topshop Women's Stripe Wrap Dress $90 from Nordstrom 23 H&M Denim Dress This denim dress ($35) is an edgy and cool pick for girls' night out. H&M Denim Dress $49.99 from H&M 24 Dee Elly Ruffle Halter Midi Dress The light blue shade of this halter midi dress ($65) is incredibly pretty. Nordstrom Evening Dresses Women's Dee Elly Ruffle Halter Midi Dress $65 from Nordstrom 25 Temperley London Aura Embroidered Lace, Tulle and Georgette Gown This embroidered gown ($2,995) is worth the splurge. Temperley London Aura Embroidered Lace, Tulle And Georgette Gown - Sky blue $2,995 $1,498 from NET-A-PORTER.COM 26 ASOS Mini Frill Wrap Dress A jean jacket would look great with this frilly wrap dress ($40). Asos Mini Frill Wrap Dress In Floral Print $40 from Asos 27 Self-Portrait Tiered Paneled Guipure Lace Dress We are obsessed with the lacy details on this corset-top dress ($475). Self-Portrait Tiered Paneled Guipure Lace Dress - Sky blue $475 $332 from NET-A-PORTER.COM 28 Faithfull The Brand Majorca Maxi Dress This navy dress ($155) would be perfect to throw over a swimsuit. Faithfull The Brand Majorca Maxi Dress $155 from shopbop.com 29 J.O.A. Women's Eyelet Cotton Tie Front Midi Dress The eyelet details on this white dress ($89) are beautiful. J.o.a. Women's Eyelet Cotton Tie Front Midi Dress $89 $53.40 from Nordstrom 30 Veronica Beard Joni Shirtdress Doesn't this dress ($595) look like the perfect vacation piece? Veronica Beard Joni Shirtdress $595 from shopbop.com 31 Kate Spade Berber Stripe Fit and Flare Dress The classic silhouette of this fit-and-flare dress ($428) will still be wearable for years to come. Kate Spade Berber stripe fit and flare dress $428 $300 from Kate Spade 32 One by Pink Stitch Resort Maxi Dress The bright yellow of this maxi dress ($92) makes us want to smile. shopbop.com Women's Fashion ONE by Pink Stitch Resort Maxi Dress $92 $64.40 from shopbop.com 33 J Brand Carmela Denim Dress Every woman should have a denim dress ($248) in her closet. J Brand Women's Carmela Denim Dress $248 from Nordstrom 34 Moon River Woven Dress This woven dress ($90) is our dream outfit for lazy Sundays. Moon River Woven Dress $90 from shopbop.com 35 ASOS Tiered Cotton Maxi Dress We could live in this tiered cotton dress ($56) all season long. Asos Tiered Cotton Maxi Dress $56 from Asos 36 Topshop Patchwork Floral Midi Slipdress We'll throw a leather jacket over this floral slip dress ($75) on chilly nights. Topshop Women's Patchwork Floral Midi Slipdress $75 from Nordstrom 37 Moschino 3/4 Length Dress Treat yourself to something fun — this heart-print dress ($875) will do the trick. Moschino OFFICIAL STORE 3/4 length dress $875 $438 from Moschino 38 Pitusa Pom Pom Festival Dress This white pom-pom dress ($77) is practically made for a beach day. REVOLVE Cocktail Dresses Pitusa Pom Pom Festival Dress $77 from REVOLVE 39 Aqua Flounce Hem Dress If you love black but still want something summery, this flounce-hem dress ($98) is a great option. Aqua Flounce Hem Dress - 100% Exclusive $98 $44.10 from Bloomingdale's 40 Zimmermann Mercer Flutter Dress The back of this floral dress ($695) is so unexpected. Zimmermann Mercer Flutter Dress $695 from shopbop.com 41 Endless Rose Flared Off the Shoulder Dress Nude heels perfectly balance the bright shade of this flared off-the-shoulder dress ($109). Endless Rose Flared Sweater Off The Shoulder Dress $109 from REVOLVE 42 English Factory Floral Embroidered Midi Dress This embroidered dress ($89) is a picnic day dream come true. shopbop.com Day Dresses ENGLISH FACTORY Floral Embroidered Midi Dress $89 $62.30 from shopbop.com 43 Soprano Tie-Sleeve Cold Shoulder Dress This tie-sleeve dress ($45) looks great with flat sandals. Soprano Women's Tie Sleeve Cold Shoulder Dress $45 from Nordstrom 44 Mimi Chica Seersucker Off the Shoulder Dress We love this seersucker dress ($45) for Fourth of July festivities. Mimichica Women's Mimi Chica Seersucker Off The Shoulder Dress $45 $26.98 from Nordstrom 45 Rebecca Taylor Marguerite Floral Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress We need this midi dress ($450) in our lives ASAP. Rebecca Taylor Women's Marguerite Floral Off The Shoulder Midi Dress $450 from Nordstrom Summer FashionDressesShopping