Queen Máxima May Just Be the First Royal to Try This Glamorous Trend

Queen Máxima isn't shy about trying new trends. After recently wearing a pair of suede Gianvito Rossi pumps that wrapped around her ankles, the Argentinian-born ruler was seen trying out another fashion-forward piece: a feathered skirt.

Queen Máxima visited Portugal wearing a blush-hued sheer top with a matching feathered skirt. She topped off her look with an intricate hat and a pair of simple heels. Keep reading to see her complete ensemble ahead and buy similar versions of her skirt for your wardrobe, too.