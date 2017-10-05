Queen Máxima Found the Royal Way of Wearing Heels This Fall

We've been following Queen Máxima's amazing style for a while now. The Argentinian-born ruler was seen at the Mauritshuis Art Museum wearing a chic monochrome ensemble. She styled a burgundy lace dress by Natan with a matching floppy hat.

Queen Máxima finished off her look with the most unexpected heels: a pair of suede Gianvito Rossi pumps that wrapped around her ankles. Keep reading to have a look at her full ensemble and buy the exact heels for your wardrobe if you're feeling inspired.