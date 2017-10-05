 Skip Nav
Queen Máxima Found the Royal Way of Wearing Heels This Fall

We've been following Queen Máxima's amazing style for a while now. The Argentinian-born ruler was seen at the Mauritshuis Art Museum wearing a chic monochrome ensemble. She styled a burgundy lace dress by Natan with a matching floppy hat.

Queen Máxima finished off her look with the most unexpected heels: a pair of suede Gianvito Rossi pumps that wrapped around her ankles. Keep reading to have a look at her full ensemble and buy the exact heels for your wardrobe if you're feeling inspired.

The Exact Heels Queen Máxima Was Wearing
Sam Edelman Sheri Ankle Wrap Heels
Diane von Furstenberg Calabar Lace-Up Sandals
Sam Edelman Helaine Suede Lace-Up Pumps
Gianvito Rossi Suede Ankle-Tie 105mm Pumps
