Kate Middleton Could Learn a Thing or 2 From This Stylish European Royal

Gone are the days when queens and princesses had to be covered up in styles that made them feel constricted — Duchess Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia of Spain are just two clear examples that a royal can wear whatever she wants (even Zara). But when it comes to eclectic and adventurous looks, the queen is Máxima of the Netherlands.

The Argentinian-born ruler dresses a bit more conservatively, but still manages to play with texture, belled sleeves, scarves, and, of course, her favorite accessory: hats! Herea are just a few of the interesting looks she's worn in 2017.

