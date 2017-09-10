 Skip Nav
Kate Middleton Could Learn a Thing or 2 From This Stylish European Royal

Gone are the days when queens and princesses had to be covered up in styles that made them feel constricted — Duchess Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia of Spain are just two clear examples that a royal can wear whatever she wants (even Zara). But when it comes to eclectic and adventurous looks, the queen is Máxima of the Netherlands.

The Argentinian-born ruler dresses a bit more conservatively, but still manages to play with texture, belled sleeves, scarves, and, of course, her favorite accessory: hats! Herea are just a few of the interesting looks she's worn in 2017.

August in Amsterdam
August in Utrecht, The Netherlands
August in Delft, The Netherlands
June in Nagele, The Netherlands
June in Amsterdam
June in Milan
June in Milan
June in Rome
May in Da Lat, Vietnam
May in The Hague, The Netherlands
May in Oslo, Nowary
May in Amsterdam
March in Amsterdam
March in Monster, The Netherlands
February in Krimpen Aan Den Ijssel, The Netherlands
February in Dordrecht, The Netherlands
February in Dessay, Germany
February in Leipzig, Germany
February in Leipzig, Germany
February in Weimar, Germany
February in Eisenach, Germany
February in The Hague, The Netherlands
January in Nijmegen, The Netherlands
January in The Hague, The Netherlands
January in The Hague, The Netherlands
January in Amsterdam, The Netherlands
January in Amsterdam, The Netherlands
