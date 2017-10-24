 Skip Nav
50 Easy Latin Recipes You Can Whip Up in a Pinch
The Best Latin-Inspired Halloween Makeup Tutorials Make the Perfect Last-Minute Costume
11 Easy and Hilarious Halloween Costumes Based on Selena Gomez Lyrics
20 Reasons Queen Máxima Should Be Your Royal Style Inspiration

If you're like us, royals are your ultimate style muses — who doesn't want to dress like a princess, right? But if you've grown a little tired of looking at Kate Middleton's style and even Queen Letizia's repeat outfits — hey, we love them too, but it happens — we have another royal you should definitely turn to for inspiration: Queen Máxima of the Netherlands.

The Argentina-born queen is constantly surprising us with her versatility, one day wearing a very classic skirt suit and the next showing off a printed jumpsuit or incredible designer dress. Believe us, though, that ability to try different trends isn't the only reason you should be following her. Keep reading to find out more.

She Teaches Us New Styling Tricks
She's Not Afraid to Go Over the Top
She Loves Bright Colors
She Knows a Statement Coat Can Make an Impact
She Thinks Gowns Don't Have to Be Boring
She Recognizes the Power of Gold
She Doesn't Fear Prints All Over
Experimenting With Trends Is No Big Deal For Her
She Is a Proponent of Monochroming
Even on the Slopes, She Knows How to Stand Out
Her Accessories Game Is Strong
She Knows When a Sensible Shoe Is Needed
Jumpsuits Are Part of Her Wardrobe
She Can Wear Sequins Head to Toe
She Loves a Good Cape
She Knows How to Stand Out in a Group
She Is Modern
She Rocks Strapless Pieces
She Is Not Afraid to Wear Lots of Red
She Recognizes a Work of Art When She Sees One
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds