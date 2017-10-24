20 Reasons Queen Máxima Should Be Your Royal Style Inspiration

If you're like us, royals are your ultimate style muses — who doesn't want to dress like a princess, right? But if you've grown a little tired of looking at Kate Middleton's style and even Queen Letizia's repeat outfits — hey, we love them too, but it happens — we have another royal you should definitely turn to for inspiration: Queen Máxima of the Netherlands.

The Argentina-born queen is constantly surprising us with her versatility, one day wearing a very classic skirt suit and the next showing off a printed jumpsuit or incredible designer dress. Believe us, though, that ability to try different trends isn't the only reason you should be following her. Keep reading to find out more.