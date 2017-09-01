Jennifer Aniston Made These Shoes Famous on Friends — and Now They're Popular Again

Considering the resurgence of '90s trends, it's no wonder we're looking to Rachel Green for outfit inspiration. The fictional TV character from Friends, played by Jennifer Aniston, popularized so many styles during the 10 seasons of the show, from that signature haircut to miniskirts and tights.

But perhaps you skipped over Rachel's shoes, many of which were muted in color but noteworthy in silhouette. These days, everything from her knee-high boots to her smoking slippers and — oh yeah — those trainers she played Thanksgiving football in are popular again. Read on to reminisce about Rachel's best footwear and shop fresh iterations too.