 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Jennifer Aniston Made These Shoes Famous on Friends — and Now They're Popular Again

Considering the resurgence of '90s trends, it's no wonder we're looking to Rachel Green for outfit inspiration. The fictional TV character from Friends, played by Jennifer Aniston, popularized so many styles during the 10 seasons of the show, from that signature haircut to miniskirts and tights.

But perhaps you skipped over Rachel's shoes, many of which were muted in color but noteworthy in silhouette. These days, everything from her knee-high boots to her smoking slippers and — oh yeah — those trainers she played Thanksgiving football in are popular again. Read on to reminisce about Rachel's best footwear and shop fresh iterations too.

Related
Jennifer Aniston Started This Sexy Trend on Friends That's Still Going Strong

Zara Contrasting Leather Platform Sneakers
$56
Buy Now
Knee-High Boots
H&M Knee-High Boots
Isabel Marant Robby Boots
Saint Laurent Babies Boots
Open-Toed Strappy Sandals
A.P.C. Strappy Sandals
Calvin Klein Caz Sandals
Brunello Cucinelli Monili-Trim Sandals
Slingback Pumps
Ganni Sabine Sandals
Vetements x Manolo Blahnik Pumps
Paul Andrew Rhea Pumps
Eye-Catching Trainer Sneakers
Zara Platform Sneakers
Adidas by Stella McCartney Crazymove Sneakers
Prada Linea Sneakers
Smoking Slippers
Everlane The Modern Penny Loafer
Salvatore Ferragamo Elisabella Slippers
Nicholas Kirkwood Casati Slippers
Mary Jane Pumps
Via Spiga Alana Mary Jane Pump
Chloé Mike Pumps
Tory Burch Pump
Platform Slides
Steve Madden Jace Embroidered Sandal
Stella McCartney Wave Platform Sandals
Stella Luna Slide Sandals
Start Slideshow
Screen StyleThe '90sNostalgiaTV ShowsGet The LookTrendsShoesShoppingFriendsJennifer Aniston
Shop More
Stella McCartney Platforms SHOP MORE
Stella McCartney
Black Platform Elyse Derbys
from SSENSE
$995$557
Stella McCartney
Blue Platform Star Elyse Derbys
from SSENSE
$1,140$433
Stella McCartney
Women's Elyse Platform Oxfords
from Barneys New York
$1,100$439
Stella McCartney
Elyse Star Platform Shoes
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$1,100$605
Stella McCartney
Silver Star Platform Binx Sneakers
from SSENSE
$565$288
Calvin Klein Sandals SHOP MORE
Calvin Klein
Women's Iven Platform Sandal
from Nordstrom
$184.95$138.71
Calvin Klein
Women's Rinona Toe Loop Sandal
from Nordstrom
$118.95
Calvin Klein
Women's Estes Gladiator Sandal
from Nordstrom
$138.95$104.21
Calvin Klein
Women's Pamice Cross Strap Sandal
from Nordstrom
$118.95
Calvin Klein
Women's 'Bette' Block Heel Sandal
from Nordstrom
$139.95
NET-A-PORTER.COM Pumps SHOP MORE
Christian Louboutin
So Kate 120 Suede Pumps - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$675
Miu Miu
Lace-up Patent-leather Pumps - Red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$650$325
Miu Miu
Glittered Leather Pumps - Silver
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$690$345
Gucci
Dionysus Embellished Satin Pumps - Emerald
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$870$435
Aquazzura
Matilde Lace-up Suede Pumps - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$695$278
adidas by Stella McCartney Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Fitness Gear
7 Cute White Sneakers That Will Make You Feel So Fresh and So Clean
by Macy Cate Williams
Spring Fashion
9 Shoes Fashion Bloggers Are Living In This Spring
by Alessandra Foresto
Shopping Guide
Save or Splurge: Supercute Gym Sneakers From $30 to $200
by Dominique Astorino
Shopping Guide
Revamp Your Activewear Wardrobe With the Best Fall Styles
by Dominique Astorino
Stella McCartney Platforms AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
breanneelenburg
thelolacolumn
awedbymoni
thelolacolumn
Calvin Klein Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
simplyherfav
queenofsleeves
alexcarreno_
themeghanjones
NET-A-PORTER.COM Pumps AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
maxtrowbridge
thefashionablybroke
sassyredlipstick
screenlike
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds