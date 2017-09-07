If Friends Were Still On, Rachel Green Would Ditch Bloomingdale's For This 1 Store

Rachel Green was nothing if not the most stylish working woman in New York, at least in the 1990s. The Friends character gave rise to what's still one of the most iconic haircuts in history, and she mastered every trend in the book. When she was off-duty, Rachel made romantic maxi skirts look cool with simple tees, and she paired tights with smart boots for the office.

Though Rachel maintained a job at Bloomingdale's for many seasons, nowadays she would get her fashion fix at Zara. We shopped for 26 of her most memorable looks at the retailer, only to find ourselves brimming with Halloween costume ideas. Read on for a look at them all . . .