If Friends Were Still On, Rachel Green Would Ditch Bloomingdale's For This 1 Store

Rachel Green was nothing if not the most stylish working woman in New York, at least in the 1990s. The Friends character gave rise to what's still one of the most iconic haircuts in history, and she mastered every trend in the book. When she was off-duty, Rachel made romantic maxi skirts look cool with simple tees, and she paired tights with smart boots for the office.

Though Rachel maintained a job at Bloomingdale's for many seasons, nowadays she would get her fashion fix at Zara. We shopped for 26 of her most memorable looks at the retailer, only to find ourselves brimming with Halloween costume ideas. Read on for a look at them all . . .

Zara Sequined Horoscope T-Shirt
$20
Buy Now
Zara High Heel Platform Sandals
$56
Buy Now
Zara Loose Linen Blouse
$50
Buy Now
Zara Roll-Up Sleeve Jacket
$100
Buy Now
Crepe Frock Coat
$80
Buy Now
Wide-Cut Trousers With Darts
$50
Buy Now
Zara Sateen High-Heel Boots
$100
Buy Now
Zara Floral Print Pencil Skirt
$50
Buy Now
Zara Long Ribbed Cardigan
$70
Buy Now
Zara Floral Print Trousers
$50
Buy Now
Zara Long Dress With Floral Print
$70
Buy Now
Zara Cropped T-Shirt With Shoulder Pads
$10
Buy Now
Zara Sweater With Buttons
$10
Buy Now
Zara Box Pleat Skort
$50
Buy Now
Zara Mom Jeans
$40
Buy Now
Zara Chino Trousers
$50
Buy Now
Zara Oversized Text T-Shirt
$23
Buy Now
Zara Jacquard Mid-Length Skirt
$70
Buy Now
Zara Chino Trousers With Side Stripe
$36
Buy Now
Zara Long Silk Velvet Kimono
$169
Buy Now
Zara Penny Loafers With Pearls
$40
Buy Now
Zara Embroidered Tulle Dress
$70
Buy Now
Zara Skirt With Gathered Sides
$80
Buy Now
Zara Pointed Medium Heel Shoes
$30
Buy Now
Zara T-Shirt With Belled Cuffs and Slit
$6
Buy Now
Zara Camisole Top With Lace Trim
$30
Buy Now
Zara Floral Print Top
$36
Buy Now
