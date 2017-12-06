If there's one celebrity who doesn't seem to be affected by fashion critics or style rules, it's Rihanna. The singer wears whatever the heck she wants (have you seen her Met Gala looks?) and with 100 percent confidence too. Whether she's posting a streetwear outfit on the 'gram or walking the red carpet in extravagant dresses from Giambattista Valli and Molly Goddard, Rihanna's always a winner in our eyes. It's hard to argue with someone who has that much swag, after all. To celebrate her unique sense of style, we looked back at some of her best outfits. Our goal for 2018? To dress as cool as Rihanna did this year.