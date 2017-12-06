 Skip Nav
Look Back at Rihanna's Best Outfits From 2017, Because We Promise, They'll Give You Life

If there's one celebrity who doesn't seem to be affected by fashion critics or style rules, it's Rihanna. The singer wears whatever the heck she wants (have you seen her Met Gala looks?) and with 100 percent confidence too. Whether she's posting a streetwear outfit on the 'gram or walking the red carpet in extravagant dresses from Giambattista Valli and Molly Goddard, Rihanna's always a winner in our eyes. It's hard to argue with someone who has that much swag, after all. To celebrate her unique sense of style, we looked back at some of her best outfits. Our goal for 2018? To dress as cool as Rihanna did this year.

Rihanna wore a Comme des Garcons creation to the 2017 Met Gala.
At the Christian Dior runway show in March 2017, Rihanna gave her Parisian street style ensemble an edgy feel with a leather beret.
Rihanna was a modern-day Cinderella in this Adam Selman gown at the Chopard party in May 2017.
Rihanna arrived at the premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets in a pink Giambattista Valli dress in July 2017.
The star graced us with an oversize menswear-inspired suit in May 2017.
Rihanna dressed up in Chopard diamonds for her dinner with the brand in celebration of their collaboration in May 2017.
Rihanna wore a lavender-colored Molly Goddard dress and Rene Caovilla heels to the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna launch in Sept. 2017.
For the star's third annual diamond ball in Sept. 2017, Rihanna wore a dramatic black Ralph & Russo couture gown.
Rihanna glowed in Giambattista Valli for the London premiere of Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets in July 2017.
Rihanna's denim on denim on denim look from Oct. 2017 can only be described as freakin' amazing.
Rihanna arrived to the 2017 Grammys in an Armani Privé look and Chopard jewels.
In May 2017, Rihanna attended Christian Dior's resort '18 show at the Upper Las Virgenes Canyon Open Space Preserve.
Back in May 2017, Rihanna paired a furry blue stole with her neon green hoodie, ripped jeans, and white boots. Only she could pull off this look with so much coolness.
In May 2017, Rihanna attended the Okja premiere in a Dior Haute Couture coat and dress. She wore custom Andy Wolf Eyewear.
