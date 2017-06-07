 Skip Nav
19 Times Rihanna Said, "F*ck the Fashion Rules," and Wore What She Wanted
Prepare Yourself — These 19 Crossbody Bags Are So Amazing You May Need Them All
8 Stores 20-Somethings Should Shop That Aren't Zara or H&M
Fashion Girls Are Wearing Mismatched Shoes on Purpose — and It's Genius
19 Times Rihanna Said, "F*ck the Fashion Rules," and Wore What She Wanted

Rihanna lives by her own style mantra: she'll wear whatever she wants, when she wants. The proof is in her outfits, from the Guo Pei robe she wore to the Met Gala to the onesie she rocked on the street. Her daring looks, by our definition, make her a fashion icon. Not only does she break the traditional rules when it comes to dressing, but she also does it with her own signature flair. Her grunge, punk-rock ensembles never lack that unexpected WOW factor, which makes her a true badass when it comes to style. Ahead, we rounded up 19 times Rihanna gave no f*cks about fashion rules and still stunned from every angle.

Good Luck Picking Only 1 Favorite Detail From Rihanna's Grammys Look

