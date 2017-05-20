16 Tattoos Way More Permanent Than a Diamond Ring

 Skip Nav
We can see why people love getting ring-finger tattoos. You'll never lose it, it's always the right size, and it looks cool. Couples have even gotten matching ones to profess their love and stars like Behati Prinsloo got inked in lieu of a wedding ring. Though tattoos are a commitment — you'll likely have it forever — consider it the ultimate accessory for a fashion girl. It adds a little something-something to outfits; just ask these bloggers. And before you decide on a design, scroll through for some ink inspo.

