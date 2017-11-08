 Skip Nav
Sarah Hyland and Gigi Hadid Wear This 1 Piece of Jewelry to Confirm They're in Love

Perhaps you heard Taylor Swift's new hit from her Reputation album, "Call It What You Want." The song is likely in reference to her budding relationship with Joe Alwyn, and the line "I want to wear his initial on a chain round my neck, chain round my neck / Not because he owns me, but 'cause he really knows me" clearly stuck with Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, who brought the lyrics to life. Sarah shared a selfie of herself and a friend wearing the first initial of their boyfriends' names.

This pretty much confirmed Sarah's dating Bachelor in Paradise star Wells Adams, but it also sent out the message that there's nothing wrong with taking pride in a romance. Just because you're wearing your heart on your sleeve doesn't mean your partner completely defines you. Gigi Hadid would probably agree. The supermodel has worn a "Z" pendant for boyfriend Zayn Malik before, and if you, too, can get behind this trend, read on for all the inspiration you need to pick up a personalized piece of jewelry.

Kate Spade
Initial Pendant Necklace
$58
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Necklaces
Maje
'V' initial pendant necklace
$68
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Maje Necklaces
BaubleBar
Matchmaker Pendant
$135
from BaubleBar
Buy Now See more BaubleBar Necklaces
Roberto Coin
Princess 18K Yellow Gold Diamond Initial Necklace, J
$950
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Roberto Coin Diamond Necklaces
Nordstrom Rack Necklaces
Nordstrom Rack Double Layer CZ Initial Pendant Necklace
$24.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack Necklaces
Mark & Graham Necklaces
Maya Brenner Asymmetrical Initial Necklace
$120
from Mark & Graham
Buy Now See more Mark & Graham Necklaces
Barneys New York Necklaces
Bianca Pratt Women's thedrop@barneys: Gothic Initial Necklace
$550
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Barneys New York Necklaces
