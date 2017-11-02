 Skip Nav
Taylor Swift's "Call It What You Want" Is Very Much About Kim, Kanye, and Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Another new Taylor Swift song is here — are you ready for it? The single, which she teased on Instagram with a series of photos on Thursday morning, is called "Call It What You Want" and marks the fourth track released off of her sixth studio album, Reputation. In anticipation of the album's Nov. 10 release date, Swift shared three vague images with her millions of social media followers about the song before its drop.

While we can't be sure who the song is about just yet, lyrics like "My castle crumbled overnight / I brought a knife to a gunfight / They took the crown but it's alright" and "The liars are calling me one / Nobody's heard from me for months" seem to point to her infamous feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and the break she took from the spotlight soon after, while the bulk of the song aims to explain how her "baby" — likely current boyfriend Joe Alwyn — helped protect her from "storm" and bring her spirits back up.

We have a feeling like much like with her previous singles — "Gorgeous," "Ready For It?", and "Look What You Made Me Do" — her loyal fans won't be disappointed.

Call It What You Want. Midnight Eastern.

Call It What You Want. Midnight Eastern.

Call It What You Want. Midnight Eastern.

Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur
