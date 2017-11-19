 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Selena Gomez Wore a Sultry Nightgown With Sneakers on Stage, and We Loved It
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Selena Gomez Wore a Sultry Nightgown With Sneakers on Stage, and We Loved It

After wearing a fitted leather Coach dress on the AMAs red carpet, Selena Gomez switched into a comfier outfit for her "Wolves" performance. The star graced the stage in an angelic white slip dress and Louis Vuitton sneakers. The silky sleepwear featured delicate lace details and beading, all while giving off sultry vibes. To give the look that fashion-girl twist, Selena wore the dress with a comfy pair of kicks. If you've listened to her song, then you know this ensemble was the perfect performance outfit. Scroll on for a look, then shop similar pieces.

Selena Gomez Wore a Sultry Nightgown With Sneakers on Stage, and We Loved It
Selena Gomez Wore a Sultry Nightgown With Sneakers on Stage, and We Loved It
Selena Gomez Wore a Sultry Nightgown With Sneakers on Stage, and We Loved It
Selena Gomez Wore a Sultry Nightgown With Sneakers on Stage, and We Loved It
Selena Gomez Wore a Sultry Nightgown With Sneakers on Stage, and We Loved It
Selena Gomez Wore a Sultry Nightgown With Sneakers on Stage, and We Loved It
ASOS Slip Dress
Givenchy Short Dress
Twin-Set Dress
Patrizia Pepe Sera Dress
Johnny Was Slip Dress
Forever 21 Sneakers
Common Projects Sneakers
Golden Goose Sneakers
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Award SeasonAmerican Music AwardsSelena GomezGet The LookFallCelebrity StyleSneakersDressesFall Fashion
Shop Story
Read Story
Johnny Was
Medium Slip With Lace Trim
from Orchard Mile
$65
Forever 21
Faux Leather Flatform Sneakers
from Forever 21
$19.90
Asos
PREMIUM Maxi Slip Dress With Tie Back And Ruched Detail
from Asos
$68$20
Givenchy
Short dresses
from yoox.com
$1,387$416
Twin-Set
Knee-length dresses
from yoox.com
$154
yoox.com
PATRIZIA PEPE SERA Short dresses
from yoox.com
$189$100
Common Projects
Achilles low top sneakers
from Farfetch
$389
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand
Superstar White Knitted Sneakers White Knitted Size: EU 36
from La Garçonne
$565
Shop More
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Sneakers SHOP MORE
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand
Superstar Blue Lace Silver Glitter Sneakers
from Intermix
$495
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand
Superstar Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$530
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand
Super Star low-top leather trainers
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$378
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand
Superstar Velvet Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$550
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand
Superstar Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$515
Givenchy Cocktail Dresses SHOP MORE
Givenchy
Women's Star Embellished Polo Dress
from Nordstrom
$680
Givenchy
One-shoulder Zip-detailed Stretch-jersey Dress - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$2,245$898
Givenchy
Ruffled Polka-dot Silk-chiffon Dress - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$4,200$1,680
Givenchy
Women's Star Embellished Polo Dress
from Nordstrom
$680
Givenchy
Long Sleeve Mini Dress
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$3,690
Common Projects Sneakers SHOP MORE
Common Projects
Original Achilles Patent-leather Sneakers - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$430$215
Common Projects
Achilles Three Strap Leather Sneakers - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$450$225
Common Projects
Women's Women's Original Achilles Sneakers
from Barneys New York
$415
Common Projects
Leather Original Achilles Low
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$411$247
Common Projects
Original Achilles Leather Sneakers - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$410
Asos Plus Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Wore a Sultry Nightgown With Sneakers on Stage, and We Loved It
by Marina Liao
Celebrity Style
Selena Gomez's $210 Wrap Dress Is Exactly What to Wear on Your Day Date
by Sarah Wasilak
Spring Fashion
The Ultimate Guide to Spring Dresses Perfect For Easter Sunday
by Allie Merriam
Queen Letizia
When It Comes to Summer Work Dresses, Queen Letizia Has a Type
by Alessandra Foresto
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
covetingknox
somewherelately
shoppingandinfo
lisadnyc
Givenchy Cocktail Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
realitystarstyle
realitystarstyle
realitystarstyle
realitystarstyle
Common Projects Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
andreaslookbook
katwalksf
christianblair_style
alialistone
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds