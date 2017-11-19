Selena Gomez Wore a Sultry Nightgown With Sneakers on Stage, and We Loved It

After wearing a fitted leather Coach dress on the AMAs red carpet, Selena Gomez switched into a comfier outfit for her "Wolves" performance. The star graced the stage in an angelic white slip dress and Louis Vuitton sneakers. The silky sleepwear featured delicate lace details and beading, all while giving off sultry vibes. To give the look that fashion-girl twist, Selena wore the dress with a comfy pair of kicks. If you've listened to her song, then you know this ensemble was the perfect performance outfit. Scroll on for a look, then shop similar pieces.