Selena Gomez's Hair Will Catch Your Eye, But Her Sexy Dress Will Make Your Head Spin

The American Music Awards brings out some of the biggest stars in the music industry, and celebrities have been bringing their A-game to the red carpet. One star we've been eagerly waiting to see is none other than Selena Gomez. In the past, Selena has been known to wear some head-turning looks to the award show and this year was no different.

The songstress is going to perform her hit new single "Wolves" on stage during the show. Selena walked the red carpet debuting her platinum blonde locks styled with a badass leather dress from Coach. We first caught a glimpse of her ensemble when her stylist, Kate Young, posted a of Selena's embellished Coach leather dress on Instagram. Keep reading to look at her sexy ensemble ahead.