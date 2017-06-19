Selena Gomez's Most Iconic Fashion Moments

You've probably already noticed Selena Gomez has completely revitalized her style in the past few years, and while we love the standout looks that her partnership with stylist Kate Young, Louis Vuitton's Nicolas Ghesquière, and now Coach's Stuart Vevers have yielded, we know Selena has been serving inspired style for quite some time.

We took a look back through her archives to see when we started noticing the "Bad Liar" singer's fashion choices and have tracked it down to a specific award show in 2011. Scroll ahead to check out that look and 29 other standout Selena fashion moments.

