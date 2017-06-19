 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Selena Gomez's Most Iconic Fashion Moments
Summer
20 Must-Have Summer Items, Because We Know You Want an Excuse to Shop
Swimwear
These Forever 21 One-Piece Swimsuits Might Look Expensive, but They're All Under $28
Street Style
A Definitive List of 2017's Biggest Accessory Trends
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 31  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Selena Gomez's Most Iconic Fashion Moments

You've probably already noticed Selena Gomez has completely revitalized her style in the past few years, and while we love the standout looks that her partnership with stylist Kate Young, Louis Vuitton's Nicolas Ghesquière, and now Coach's Stuart Vevers have yielded, we know Selena has been serving inspired style for quite some time.

We took a look back through her archives to see when we started noticing the "Bad Liar" singer's fashion choices and have tracked it down to a specific award show in 2011. Scroll ahead to check out that look and 29 other standout Selena fashion moments.

Related
This Street Style Shows Selena Gomez Is Going to Be the Best Dressed Star of 2017

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Style ProfileCelebrity EvolutionsCelebrity Street StyleSelena GomezRed CarpetCelebrity Style
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
by Kelsie Gibson
Best Round Bags
Accessories
Don't Be a Square — Proudly Rock These 14 Cute Round Bags
by Macy Williams
Jennifer Lopez Wearing White
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Is Still Wearing This '90s Trend
by Alessandra Foresto
Jennifer Lopez Mesh Leggings May 2017 Pictures
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Leggings That Will Add a Little Sexy to Any Gym Outfit
by Celia Fernandez
Amal Clooney Pregnancy Style
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney's Signature Maternity Style Is Worth Revisiting
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds