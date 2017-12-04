Selena Gomez Hit London Wearing the Most Festive Holiday Shoe

Selena Gomez is on a style revival this year. The star made headlines with her Coach handbag collection, Met Gala dress, and some eye-catching street style looks. Continuing that fashionable streak, Selena was spotted in London wearing a navy off-the-shoulder, cap-sleeve dress. The mini number from Cushnie et Ochs looked quite formal, but Selena made it perfect for daytime with a pair of fancy bow shoes. The Trademark slides had a small wedge heel to give her some height, but looked way more comfortable than your average heels. She topped off her outfit with a pair of retro cat-eye frames by Kate Young for Tura. Read on to see Selena's outfit from head to toe, then shop similar footwear with bow designs.