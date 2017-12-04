 Skip Nav
Selena Gomez Hit London Wearing the Most Festive Holiday Shoe
Selena Gomez Hit London Wearing the Most Festive Holiday Shoe

Selena Gomez is on a style revival this year. The star made headlines with her Coach handbag collection, Met Gala dress, and some eye-catching street style looks. Continuing that fashionable streak, Selena was spotted in London wearing a navy off-the-shoulder, cap-sleeve dress. The mini number from Cushnie et Ochs looked quite formal, but Selena made it perfect for daytime with a pair of fancy bow shoes. The Trademark slides had a small wedge heel to give her some height, but looked way more comfortable than your average heels. She topped off her outfit with a pair of retro cat-eye frames by Kate Young for Tura. Read on to see Selena's outfit from head to toe, then shop similar footwear with bow designs.

Trademark Velvet Adrien Tie Slide
Delpozo Bow Mule
No.21 Oversized Bow Mules
Chinese Laundry Mules
Joshua Sanders Bow Slides
Kate Spade Loafer
Ndegree 21 Mules
Asos Bow Espadrilles
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Celebrity Street StyleTrademarkCushnie Et OchsSelena GomezGet The LookFallCelebrity StyleFlatsShoesFall Fashion
Shop Story
Read Story
DELPOZO
Bow Mule
from MODA OPERANDI
$540$324
No.21
oversized bow mules
from Farfetch
$628$377
Chinese Laundry
Marlowe Bow Mule
from Francesca's
$98
Joshua Sanders
Skinny Stripes Bow Cotton Slides Sandals
from Forzieri
$320$160
Kate Spade
Mallory Bow Flat Mule Loafer, Blush
from Neiman Marcus
$218
N°21
Ndegree 21 Mules
from yoox.com
$236
Asos
JOLLY Bow Espadrilles
from Asos
$40
Trademark Velvet Adrien Tie Slide
from trade-mark.com
$648
Shop More
Kate Spade Flats SHOP MORE
Kate Spade
Melia Ballet Flats
from shopbop.com
$298
Kate Spade
Dolores Too Ballet Pumps
from shopbop.com
$250
Kate Spade
Caty Sequin Slip On Loafers
from shopbop.com
$258
Kate Spade
Fontana Ballet Flats
from shopbop.com
$158$102.70
Kate Spade
Sussex Glitter Ballet Flats
from shopbop.com
$78
N°21 Mules & Clogs SHOP MORE
N°21
10mm Bow Velvet Mule Flats
from LUISAVIAROMA
$486$340
N°21
Embellished satin mules
from mytheresa
$710$497
N°21
N21 Leather Bow Mule
from Rue La La
$688$399.99
N°21
N21 Leather Bow Mule
from Rue La La
$725$549.99
N°21
N21 Velvet Flat Bow Mule
from Rue La La
$573$429.99
Asos Flats SHOP MORE
Dr. Martens
1461 Classic Black Patent Flat Shoes
from Asos
$105
Asos
Truffle Collection HighCut Loafers
from Asos
$38
Asos
LINKIE Pom Pom Ballet Flats
from Asos
$45
Asos
Lost Ink Black Flat Pearl Effect Flat Shoes
from Asos
$48
Asos
MOVEMENT Leather Loafers
from Asos
$56
Kate Spade Flats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
workyourcloset
seasons.vb
darylanndenner
styledbyjeanne
Asos Flats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kristjaana
dannonkcollardmua
aprilgolightly
bygracelee
Joshua Sanders Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
halljessicalynn
carriec
halljessicalynn
veronikalipar
