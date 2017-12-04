 Skip Nav
Selena Gomez's London Outfits Are a Little More Special Once You Look Down at Her Shoes
Selena Gomez's London Outfits Are a Little More Special Once You Look Down at Her Shoes

Selena Gomez worked with stylist Kate Young to construct quite a few holiday-chic London looks for her to wear while she promotes her new music. They include everything from cutesy bow shoes to a standout Coach jacket we now consider a cold-weather must have. But the one commonality between all these outfits is a strong shoe. While Selena's ensembles have started with detailed dresses or tops, they're offset by her footwear, which almost always offers an element of surprise. Read on to see (and shop!) everything Selena packed for her trip this season.

Selena wore a Proenza Schouler dress, black pumps, and Kate Young for Tura sunglasses.
Kate Young for Tura Lita Sunglasses (available online)
Selena wore an Isabel Marant floral dress, Kate Young for Tura sunglasses, and Mansur Gavriel heel slippers.
Isabel Marant Diana Asymmetric Floral-Print Dress
Mansur Gavriel Suede 65 MM Heel Slipper in Flamma
Selena wore a Spring 2018 Cushnie et Ochs dress, blue bow Trademark slides, and Kate Young for Tura sunglasses.
Trademark Velvet Adrien Tie Slide ($648)
Selena wore a shearling Coach jacket over white Cotton Citizen sweat separates with low-top sneakers and socks.
Coach Eagle Raggedy Shearling Jacket
Cotton Citizen Aspen Pullover Hoodie
Cotton Citizen Milan Joggers
Coach
Eagle Raggedy Shearling Jacket
from Coach
$2,400
Mansur Gavriel Suede 65 MM Heel Slipper in Flamma
from mansurgavriel.com
$297
Trademark Velvet Adrien Tie Slide
from trade-mark.com
$648
Isabel Marant
Diana Asymmetric Floral-print Stretch-crepe Dress - Dark purple
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,045$732
Cotton Citizen Aspen Pullover Hoodie
from cottoncitizen.com
$195
Cotton Citizen Milan Joggers
from cottoncitizen.com
$225
