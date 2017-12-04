Selena Gomez London Style 2017
Selena Gomez's London Outfits Are a Little More Special Once You Look Down at Her Shoes
Selena Gomez worked with stylist Kate Young to construct quite a few holiday-chic London looks for her to wear while she promotes her new music. They include everything from cutesy bow shoes to a standout Coach jacket we now consider a cold-weather must have. But the one commonality between all these outfits is a strong shoe. While Selena's ensembles have started with detailed dresses or tops, they're offset by her footwear, which almost always offers an element of surprise. Read on to see (and shop!) everything Selena packed for her trip this season.
