Selena Gomez Is Bringing Back This Shoe-ccessorizing Trend From Your Youth

Perhaps only true Selena Gomez fans will notice that lately, Selena's white sneakers are usually paired with an ankle bracelet. "I add little chains to my socks because it adds a little charm, a little sparkle to it. Little anklets, actually. Me and my assistant got a bunch from Japan when I was on tour. I went through this whole phase where I would just wear the anklet around and shower in it. It's effortless. I lose things — for me, it's got to be on me, you know what I mean?" she told Vogue in an interview.

Sure enough, we spotted one when she wore this blue patterned Rouje dress in New York City. Selena's added jewelry played up the hardware on her Louis Vuitton sneakers, taking a throw-on-and-go outfit to the next level. This simple trick is one you may not have employed since Summer camp after braiding strands of lanyard, but Selena's look comes with an elevated twist. Shop for eye-catching designs like hers, and anklets just might become your signature too.