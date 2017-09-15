 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Selena Gomez's Summer-to-Fall Dress Will Bring Your Wardrobe New Life

It appears Selena Gomez has a thing for breezy blue dresses. As soon as we spotted the singer and actress in this floral Rouje Paris dress, we were instantly reminded of the HVN midi she wore to Coachella. Only that was the beginning of Summer, and Selena's managed to transform the look for Fall. Selena's knee-length number of choice comes in a romantic silhouette with a V-neck, buttons, and three-quarter sleeves.

Selena highlighted the design's feminine elements with her white Louis Vuitton sneakers and her own Selena Grace Coach bag, but she added edge with gold hardware: a chain-link ankle bracelet, retro sunglasses, and Jennifer Fisher hoops. Whether she was running errands alone or headed on a day date with The Weeknd, her outfit was appropriate for the transitional season. If you buy a dress like hers now, you can wear it later with a light jacket and moto boots, so you might as well invest.

Related
Selena Gomez Just Wore Your Pumpkin Spice Latte on Her Sleeve — Literally

Zara V-Neck Midi Dress
$70
Buy Now
Selena Gomez's Summer-to-Fall Dress Will Bring Your Wardrobe New Life
Selena Gomez's Summer-to-Fall Dress Will Bring Your Wardrobe New Life
Selena Gomez's Summer-to-Fall Dress Will Bring Your Wardrobe New Life
Selena Gomez's Summer-to-Fall Dress Will Bring Your Wardrobe New Life
Selena Gomez's Summer-to-Fall Dress Will Bring Your Wardrobe New Life
Valentino Floral-Print Dress
Zara V-Neck Midi Dress
Mango Floral Dress
A.L.C. Kayden Dress
Yumi Kim Making Moves Dress
Start Slideshow
RoujeCelebrity Street StyleSelena GomezGet The LookFallCelebrity StyleDressesFall FashionShopping
Shop More
A.L.C. Dresses SHOP MORE
A.L.C.
Women's Dasha Silk Chiffon Shirtdress
from Barneys New York
$595
A.L.C.
Eve scallop-edged crepe mini dress
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$495$297
A.L.C.
Scalloped Shift Dress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$495$122.76
A.L.C.
Women's Micah Floral Silk Wrap Dress
from Nordstrom
$525
A.L.C.
Alec Printed Cutout V-Neck Midi Dress
from MODA OPERANDI
$745$492
Yumi Kim Day Dresses SHOP MORE
Yumi Kim
Pretty Woman Dress
from shopbop.com
$248$173.60
Yumi Kim
Woodstock Maxi Dress
from shopbop.com
$238$166.60
Yumi Kim
Casanova Dress
from shopbop.com
$198
Yumi Kim
Prima Donna Dress
from shopbop.com
$248
Yumi Kim
Kat Maxi Dress
from shopbop.com
$288$201.60
MANGO Dresses SHOP MORE
MANGO
Floral ruffled dress
from MANGO
$59.99$39.99
MANGO
Solid Cap-Sleeve Dress
from Lord & Taylor
$49.99
MANGO
Floral Print Maxi Dress
from Asos
$111
MANGO
Open Back Ruffle Hem Printed Dress
from Asos
$57
MANGO
Tie Front Stripe Midi Shirt Dress
from Asos
$106$45
A.L.C. Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
shoppingandinfo
nyfashionhunter
sherridickens
fairly.yours
Yumi Kim Day Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
cocoincashmere
livforluxury
alwayzfashionablylate
thewhimsysoul
MANGO Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
mernamariellaaa
stephanyschoice
tifmys
chiclycoastal
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds