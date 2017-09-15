Selena Gomez's Summer-to-Fall Dress Will Bring Your Wardrobe New Life

It appears Selena Gomez has a thing for breezy blue dresses. As soon as we spotted the singer and actress in this floral Rouje Paris dress, we were instantly reminded of the HVN midi she wore to Coachella. Only that was the beginning of Summer, and Selena's managed to transform the look for Fall. Selena's knee-length number of choice comes in a romantic silhouette with a V-neck, buttons, and three-quarter sleeves.

Selena highlighted the design's feminine elements with her white Louis Vuitton sneakers and her own Selena Grace Coach bag, but she added edge with gold hardware: a chain-link ankle bracelet, retro sunglasses, and Jennifer Fisher hoops. Whether she was running errands alone or headed on a day date with The Weeknd, her outfit was appropriate for the transitional season. If you buy a dress like hers now, you can wear it later with a light jacket and moto boots, so you might as well invest.