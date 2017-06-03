Selena Gomez's Already Wearing Fall's Most Popular Boot

With a resurgence of '80s style this season, it looks like Selena Gomez has become a fan. The star took some fashion inspiration from the decade, rocking a pair of white Stuart Weitzman slouchy boots and cuffed Monse boyfriend jeans. As she posed in front of the mirror, Selena showed off her midsection in a knotted black crop tee and wore a pair of retro sunglasses. The star was all dressed up in this casual ensemble for The Weeknd's concert. Though Selena is a '90s baby, we love this particular outfit on her because she didn't have to try hard to look cool. Re-create her outfit ahead by shopping similar pieces.