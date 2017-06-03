6/03/17 6/03/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Celebrity Style Selena Gomez Wearing Jeans and a Crop Top Selena Gomez's Already Wearing Fall's Most Popular Boot June 3, 2017 by Marina Liao 201 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. With a resurgence of '80s style this season, it looks like Selena Gomez has become a fan. The star took some fashion inspiration from the decade, rocking a pair of white Stuart Weitzman slouchy boots and cuffed Monse boyfriend jeans. As she posed in front of the mirror, Selena showed off her midsection in a knotted black crop tee and wore a pair of retro sunglasses. The star was all dressed up in this casual ensemble for The Weeknd's concert. Though Selena is a '90s baby, we love this particular outfit on her because she didn't have to try hard to look cool. Re-create her outfit ahead by shopping similar pieces. Related18 Selena Gomez Bikinigrams That Prove She's Definitely a 10 Shop Brands Alexander Wang · Ariat · Rag & Bone A post shared by Priscilla DeLeon (@pmdeleon22) on May 5, 2017 at 8:50am PDT No need to knot your own crop tee, this Alexander Wang option has a cool twist detail ($150). Alexander Wang Twist Detail Tee $150 from Intermix Buy Now See more Alexander Wang Tees Monse makes these cool deconstructed boyfriend jeans ($790). Neiman Marcus Distressed Denim Monse High-Waist Deconstructed Boyfriend Jeans, Blue $790 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Neiman Marcus Distressed Denim A black buckle belt ($75) is an accessory every girl should have. Ariat Studded Belt $75 from Buckle Buy Now See more Ariat Belts White boots will be on trend for Fall '17, so scoop up this Rag & Bone ($595) option right now. Rag & Bone Ellis Lamb Leather Ankle Boots $595 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Rag & Bone Boots Share this post MonseFashion InstagramsSelena GomezGet The LookCelebrity StyleDenimStuart WeitzmanBootsShoesShopping