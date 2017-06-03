 Skip Nav
Selena Gomez's Already Wearing Fall's Most Popular Boot

Selena Gomez Wearing Jeans and a Crop Top

Selena Gomez's Already Wearing Fall's Most Popular Boot

With a resurgence of '80s style this season, it looks like Selena Gomez has become a fan. The star took some fashion inspiration from the decade, rocking a pair of white Stuart Weitzman slouchy boots and cuffed Monse boyfriend jeans. As she posed in front of the mirror, Selena showed off her midsection in a knotted black crop tee and wore a pair of retro sunglasses. The star was all dressed up in this casual ensemble for The Weeknd's concert. Though Selena is a '90s baby, we love this particular outfit on her because she didn't have to try hard to look cool. Re-create her outfit ahead by shopping similar pieces.

No need to knot your own crop tee, this Alexander Wang option has a cool twist detail ($150).

Monse makes these cool deconstructed boyfriend jeans ($790).

A black buckle belt ($75) is an accessory every girl should have.

White boots will be on trend for Fall '17, so scoop up this Rag & Bone ($595) option right now.

