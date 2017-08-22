 Skip Nav
Selena Gomez's Gold Necklace Features 1 Very Powerful Message

Selena Gomez was spotted in Hollywood wearing the perfect Summer-to-Fall ensemble that seemed like it was right out of Audrey Hepburn's closet. Her transitional outfit included a bright cherry-hued Khaite skirt that hit right above her ankles. She styled the midi skirt with a square-neck bodysuit, white loafers by The Row, and a matching purse from her Coach collection.

While her bodysuit and skirt were the most noticeable pieces of her outfit, it was actually her delicate choker necklace that kept us staring. If you zoom in, you'll notice that her gold necklace features a hidden message. Selena rocked a "We the People" necklace from Slow Factory x ACLU collaboration where 10 percent of each purchase is donated to the group. Have a look at Selena's full ensemble ahead, and buy the exact necklace if you're feeling inspired.

Slow Factory x ACLU We the People Necklace
$75
from slowfactory.com
Buy Now
Selena Gomez Was Spotted Wearing a Square-Neck Bodysuit With a Red Midi Skirt
She Posed For Pictures With Fans
She Styled Her Look With a "We the People" Necklace by Slow Factory x ACLU
The Exact Necklace Selena Wore
Sydney Evan Love Necklace
Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry Abigail-Style Personalized Name Necklace With Diamond Heart
Moon and Lola Gold Name Necklace
Argentovivo Personalized Name Necklace
Slow FactoryKhaiteCelebrity Street StyleACLUSelena GomezThe RowNecklacesFallCelebrity StyleFall Fashion
