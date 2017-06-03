This 1 Necklace Is Replacing Your Favorite Choker

Choker necklaces have been all the rage the past couple of seasons, and you can't look around without seeing at least one of these '90s-inspired necklaces wrapped around someone's neck. With music festival season on the horizon, you're probably wondering what hardware celebs will be rocking this year with their festival attire. Well, don't write off chokers just yet, because we have an inkling that it's an iteration of this tried-and-true style.

Recently, we've spotted everyone from supermodel Kendall Jenner to blogger Aimee Song wearing link chain chokers. These necklaces are an edgy, more modern take on the velvet chokers we're used to seeing, and they're giving us major badass vibes. Have a look at how these style stars wore them, and buy one for yourself to get festival ready.