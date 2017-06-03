 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This 1 Necklace Is Replacing Your Favorite Choker

Link Chain Choker Trend

This 1 Necklace Is Replacing Your Favorite Choker

Choker necklaces have been all the rage the past couple of seasons, and you can't look around without seeing at least one of these '90s-inspired necklaces wrapped around someone's neck. With music festival season on the horizon, you're probably wondering what hardware celebs will be rocking this year with their festival attire. Well, don't write off chokers just yet, because we have an inkling that it's an iteration of this tried-and-true style.

Recently, we've spotted everyone from supermodel Kendall Jenner to blogger Aimee Song wearing link chain chokers. These necklaces are an edgy, more modern take on the velvet chokers we're used to seeing, and they're giving us major badass vibes. Have a look at how these style stars wore them, and buy one for yourself to get festival ready.

Related
12 Coachella Styling Hacks to Steal From Celebrities

Shop Brands
Missguided · Nordstrom · Forever 21
Image Source: Getty
Aimee Song
Aimee Song
Image Source: Getty / Georgie Hunter
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner
Image Source: Getty / Theo Wargo
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid
Image Source: Getty / James Devaney
Hailey Baldwin

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

Chiara Ferragni

A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on

Danielle Bernstein

A post shared by Danielle Bernstein (@weworewhat) on

Simi and Haya Khadra
Simi and Haya Khadra
Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris
Devon Windsor

A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on

Accessorize your LBD with this Missguided Rose Gold Chain Link Choker ($11, originally $22).

Accessorize your LBD with this Missguided Rose Gold Chain Link Choker ($11, originally $22).

Missguided
Rose Gold Chain Link Choker
$21
from Missguided
Buy Now See more Missguided Necklaces
Or opt for a more dainty version like this Nordstrom Chain Link Choker Necklace ($15, originally $28).

Or opt for a more dainty version like this Nordstrom Chain Link Choker Necklace ($15, originally $28).

Nordstrom
Single Strand Chain Link Choker Necklace
$28 $14.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Necklaces
If you gravitate more toward silver, try this Missguided Silver Chain Link Choker ($11, originally $22). Shop all of the different styles below.

If you gravitate more toward silver, try this Missguided Silver Chain Link Choker ($11, originally $22). Shop all of the different styles below.

Missguided
Silver Chain Link Choker Necklace
$21.60 $10.80
from Missguided
Buy Now See more Missguided Necklaces
HauteLook Necklaces
Taolei Chain Link Choker Set
$25.97
from HauteLook
Buy Now See more HauteLook Necklaces
Missguided
Gold Chain Link Choker Necklace
$21.60 $10.80
from Missguided
Buy Now See more Missguided Necklaces
Asos Necklaces
DesignB London DesignB Statement Chain Link Choker
$13
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Necklaces
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Chain Link Choker
$6.90 $4.83
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Necklaces
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Chain-Link Choker
$4.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Necklaces
ChokersMusic FestivalsNecklacesTrendsShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Missguided
Rose Gold Chain Link Choker
from Missguided
$21
Nordstrom
Single Strand Chain Link Choker Necklace
from Nordstrom Rack
$28 $14.97
Missguided
Silver Chain Link Choker Necklace
from Missguided
$21.60 $10.80
HauteLook
Taolei Chain Link Choker Set
from HauteLook
$25.97
Missguided
Gold Chain Link Choker Necklace
from Missguided
$21.60 $10.80
Asos
DesignB London DesignB Statement Chain Link Choker
from Asos
$13
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Chain Link Choker
from Forever 21
$6.90 $4.83
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Chain-Link Choker
from Forever 21
$4.90
Shop More
Forever 21 Necklaces SHOP MORE
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Faux Suede Choker
from Forever 21
$2.90
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Faux Suede Choker Set
from Forever 21
$6.90
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Self-Tie Tasseled Choker
from Forever 21
$7.90
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Snake Chain Choker
from Forever 21
$2.90
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Bijoux Indiscrets Choker Body Chain
from Forever 21
$25
Nordstrom Necklaces SHOP MORE
BP
Women's Seed Bead & Rose Quartz Choker
from Nordstrom
$15
BP
Women's Stone Fringe Pendant Necklace
from Nordstrom
$20 $11.98
BP
Women's Bar & Crystal Lariat Necklace
from Nordstrom
$19 $11.98
Nashelle
Women's 14K-Gold Fill Initial Disc Necklace
from Nordstrom
$73
Nordstrom
Women's Girly Pineapple Charm Necklace
from Nordstrom
$12
HauteLook Necklaces SHOP MORE
HauteLook
ADORNIA Zora Kyanite & Champagne Diamond Necklace
from HauteLook
$885 $79.97
HauteLook
ADORNIA Mirage Turquoise & Champagne Diamond Necklace
from HauteLook
$825 $79.97
Saachi
Taupe Leather Hanging Bar Necklace
from HauteLook
$23.97
HauteLook
ADORNIA Sterling Silver Champagne Diamond Luna II Necklace - 0.15 ctw
from HauteLook
$75.97
Stephan & Co
Suede Studded Bow Drop Choker
from HauteLook
$9.97
Nordstrom Necklaces AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Jennifer Lopez
We Need to Talk About the $100K Diamond Choker Drake Gave Jennifer Lopez
by Alessandra Foresto
Beauty Influencer Gift Guide
Sarah Potempa's 10 Gifts That Beauty Girls Will Totally Obsessed With
by Lauren Levinson
Productivity
42 Co-Worker Gifts For $50 or Less
by Ashley Paige
Summer Style
19 Fashion-Girl-Approved Ways to Stay on Theme For Shark Week
by Samantha Sutton
Forever 21 Necklaces AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Shopping
Why Am I Seeing Banana Print Everywhere? Let's Investigate Summer's Big Yellow Trend
by Macy Cate Williams
Latina Living
54 Cactus-Inspired Shopping Ideas That Are Just Sharp
by Alessandra Foresto
Women
25 Dazzling Gifts That Will Make Your BFF Go Starry-Eyed
by Macy Cate Williams
Fairidescent
37 Fairidescent Products For Girls With Shiny, Rainbow, Sparkle Vibes
by Macy Cate Williams
Forever 21 Necklaces AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
prettylittlehangers
mox_ie
smilestyleslay_
kyleawissing
Nordstrom Necklaces AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
weekendwishing
blogcalledjacq
diaries.of.danielle
thehouseofsequins
Forever 21 Necklaces AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
aclassicambition
AikasLoveCloset
SazanBarzani
SazanBarzani
Nordstrom Necklaces AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
shopstylesocial
KeciaDailey
somethinggood26
KeciaDailey
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds