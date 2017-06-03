6/03/17 6/03/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Chokers Link Chain Choker Trend This 1 Necklace Is Replacing Your Favorite Choker June 3, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani 49 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Choker necklaces have been all the rage the past couple of seasons, and you can't look around without seeing at least one of these '90s-inspired necklaces wrapped around someone's neck. With music festival season on the horizon, you're probably wondering what hardware celebs will be rocking this year with their festival attire. Well, don't write off chokers just yet, because we have an inkling that it's an iteration of this tried-and-true style. Recently, we've spotted everyone from supermodel Kendall Jenner to blogger Aimee Song wearing link chain chokers. These necklaces are an edgy, more modern take on the velvet chokers we're used to seeing, and they're giving us major badass vibes. Have a look at how these style stars wore them, and buy one for yourself to get festival ready. Related12 Coachella Styling Hacks to Steal From Celebrities Shop Brands Missguided · Nordstrom · Forever 21 Image Source: Getty Aimee Song Image Source: Getty / Georgie Hunter Kendall Jenner Image Source: Getty / Theo Wargo Bella Hadid Image Source: Getty / James Devaney Hailey Baldwin A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Mar 23, 2017 at 11:14am PDT Chiara Ferragni A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on Apr 5, 2017 at 10:47am PDT Danielle Bernstein A post shared by Danielle Bernstein (@weworewhat) on Apr 4, 2017 at 7:50am PDT Simi and Haya Khadra Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris Devon Windsor A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Mar 4, 2017 at 2:43pm PST Accessorize your LBD with this Missguided Rose Gold Chain Link Choker ($11, originally $22). Missguided Rose Gold Chain Link Choker $21 from Missguided Buy Now See more Missguided Necklaces Or opt for a more dainty version like this Nordstrom Chain Link Choker Necklace ($15, originally $28). Nordstrom Single Strand Chain Link Choker Necklace $28 $14.97 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Nordstrom Necklaces If you gravitate more toward silver, try this Missguided Silver Chain Link Choker ($11, originally $22). Shop all of the different styles below. Missguided Silver Chain Link Choker Necklace $21.60 $10.80 from Missguided Buy Now See more Missguided Necklaces HauteLook Necklaces Taolei Chain Link Choker Set $25.97 from HauteLook Buy Now See more HauteLook Necklaces Missguided Gold Chain Link Choker Necklace $21.60 $10.80 from Missguided Buy Now See more Missguided Necklaces Asos Necklaces DesignB London DesignB Statement Chain Link Choker $13 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Necklaces Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Chain Link Choker $6.90 $4.83 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Necklaces Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Chain-Link Choker $4.90 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Necklaces Share this post ChokersMusic FestivalsNecklacesTrendsShopping