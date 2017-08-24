 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Selena Gomez's Fall Outfit Trick Will Impress Even Her Most Loyal Followers

As far as fashion is concerned, celebrities don't typically switch up their style from season to season. You see, when door-to-door service is available, baring your legs or tummy in a crop top (yes, even in the snow) becomes more manageable. But that's not how Selena Gomez operates — no sir. When we browsed through her most notable Fall outfits, we quickly identified the star's most trustworthy trick.

From late August to early December, Selena doesn't leave the building without either toting a coat, wearing one on her shoulders, or slipping into a long-sleeved sweater. Even when her hemline's short, Selena's either in tights or a cozy knit. Really, this is the most sensible — not to mention healthy — way to dress for the season. And since we're sure you'll be inspired by Selena's layers, we shopped out similar versions of her most practical pieces. Read on to take a look.

Related
We Know Exactly Where Selena Gomez Shops — and Now So Do You

Fall staple: a Ribbed mockneck sweater by Victor Glemaud. Selena wore it with: Wolford leather leggings, black boots, and a black bag at LAX in November 2016.
Fall staple: a cropped acid wash denim jacket. Selena wore it with: Vetements sweatpants, Converse sneakers, a Coach bag, and a black cropped turtleneck at the airport in Tokyo in August 2016.
Fall staple: a neutral suede trench by H&M. Selena wore it with: Blue separates, including flared J Brand denim and an Urban Outfitters tank, plus Simon Miller sunglasses and a Louis Vuitton tote, at LAX in November 2015.
Fall staple: a black peacoat. Selena wore it with: a leather dress and strappy heels arriving at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in November 2015.
Fall staple: a long-sleeved leather minidress by Valentino. Selena wore it with: Charlotte Olympia slingback heels in New York in November 2015.
Fall staple: that same suede H&M coat. Selena wore it with: an Alexander Wang minidress, Céline sunglasses, a Louis Vuitton bag, and Giuseppe Zanotti pumps at LAX in October 2015.
Fall staple: a black double-breasted blazer jacket by Lanvin. Selena wore it with: an asymmetrical Anthony Vaccarello dress, Jennifer Behr net headpiece, and Stella McCartney shoes at The Tonight Show in October 2015.
Fall staple: a slouchy long-sleeved jumpsuit. Selena wore it with: Open-toed Jenni Kayne sandals and dark Dior sunglasses in New York in October 2015.
Fall staple: a long-sleeved turtleneck dress by David Koma. Selena wore it with: her Jenni Kayne shoes and Dior sunglasses in New York in October 2015.
Fall staple: a white denim jumpsuit from Etoile Isabel Marant. Selena wore it with: Giuseppe Zanotti booties and Dior sunglasses in New York in October 2015.
Fall staple: a navy raglan sweater by Acne Studios. Selena wore it with: Acne pleated pants in black and Balmain boots in New York in October 2015.
Fall staple: a camel-colored Tory Burch turtleneck. Selena wore it with: a Tory Burch skirt in a contrast shade and neutral Valentino pumps.
Fall staple: a quilted ivory duster. Selena wore it with: a black cutout Roland Mouret jumpsuit when she performed on the Today show in New York in October 2015.
Fall staple: a long-sleeved ribbed striped dress by Kenzo. Selena wore it with: open-toed Trademark mules in cobalt in New York in October 2015.
Fall staple: a checked black and white cocoon coat. Selena wore it with: a full Louis Vuitton look from her head to her toes at LAX in September 2015.
Fall staple: an ivory ribbed Louis Vuitton sweater with a zipper turtleneck. Selena wore it with: Louis Vuitton leather trousers and pumps, Céline sunglasses, and a Le Snob duffel bag in Paris in September 2015.
Fall staple: a gray oversize knit from Co. Selena wore it with: a matching flared midi skirt from Co and Louis Vuitton pumps in Paris in September 2015.
Fall staple: a thick bell-sleeved jacket by Yohji Yamamoto. Selena wore it with: Leggings, a Maison Michel hat, Kurt Geiger sandals, and a clutch by The Row in Paris in September 2015.
Fall staple: a bright white cocoon coat by Atea Oceanie. Selena wore it with: a Markus Lupfer star-printed sweater, J Brand Jeans, Louis Vuitton Heels, a Louis Vuitton bag, and Céline sunglasses in Paris in September 2015.
Fall staple: a long-sleeved maxi shirt dress by Elie Saab. Selena wore it with: Charlotte Olympia platform sandals and a matching clutch in Paris in September 2015.
Fall staple: a red skirt suit and jacket by Marc Jacobs. Selena wore it with: Brian Atwood platform sandals in London in September 2015.
Fall staple: a colorblock turtleneck sweater dress by Edun. Selena wore it with: Brian Atwood platform sandals and a chainstrap bag in London in September 2015.
Fall staple: a long-sleeved sequined plaid dress by Preen. Selena wore it with: Brian Atwood platform sandals, tights, and her leather chain-strap bag in London in September 2015.
Fall staple: a long-sleeved pussy-bow blouse from Givenchy. Selena wore it with: contrast stripe Givenchy trousers and open-toed Saint Laurent sandals in New York City in August 2015.
Fall staple: a fuzzy gray crop knit top from Topshop. Selena wore it with: a pleated Topshop skirt, Dior sunglasses, and open-toed Kurt Geiger sandals in New York in August 2015.
Fall staple: a long-sleeved silky blouse. Selena wore it with: High-waisted trousers and a black Prada tote bag at LAX in August 2015.
Fall staple: a fringed suede jacket by Saint Laurent. Selena wore it with: a Louis Vuitton bubble top, DKNY skinnies, a Prada bag, and Balenciaga ankle boots in Paris in October 2014.
Start Slideshow
Celebrity Street StyleSelena GomezGet The LookFallCelebrity StyleFall FashionShopping
Shop More
Mary Katrantzou Coats SHOP MORE
Mary Katrantzou
Spence Oversized Jacquard Coat - Mustard
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$2,400
Mary Katrantzou
2016 Metallic Knee-Length Coat w/ Tags
from TheRealReal
$995
Mary Katrantzou
Wool Long Coat w/ Tags
from TheRealReal
$650$325
Mary Katrantzou
Framis a-line coat
from Farfetch
$3,244$2,271
Mary Katrantzou
Jacquard coat
from mytheresa
$3,640$1,456
Burberry Jackets SHOP MORE
Burberry
Hooded Quilted Shell Jacket - Army green
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$850
Burberry
Hooded Quilted Shell Jacket - Army green
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$795
Burberry
Nova Check-Trimmed Windbreaker Jacket
from TheRealReal
$95$47.50
Burberry
Leather-Trimmed Zip-Up Jacket
from TheRealReal
$400
Burberry
Scoop Neck Button-Up Jacket
from TheRealReal
$175$87.50
Asos Coats SHOP MORE
Asos
Showerproof Flamingo Pac Away Trench
from Asos
$26
Asos
Crepe Duster Trench
from Asos
$103
Asos
Wool Blend Skater Coat with Raw Edges
from Asos
$113$83
Asos
Trench with Statement Sleeve
from Asos
$119
Asos
Skater Trench Coat
from Asos
$87
Asos Day Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Jennifer Lopez
Tell Us What Else Is the Definition of Boss, If Not Jennifer Lopez's Gucci Dress
by Alessandra Foresto
Selena Gomez
We'll Just Take 1 of Each Item From Selena Gomez's Spring Wardrobe
by Marina Liao
Halloween
You Can Pull Together a Last-Minute Cactus Halloween Costume With One of These 43 Pieces
by Alessandra Foresto
Winona Ryder
9 Winona Ryder Characters That Make Amazing Halloween Costumes
by Quinn Keaney
Asos Evening Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia's Dress Put a Modern Twist on a Classic Spanish Shawl
by Celia Fernandez
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Summer Street Style Is Worth the Wait Every Year
by Alessandra Foresto
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia of Spain Is Embracing Summer's Most Classic Trend
by Alessandra Foresto
Selena Gomez
The Coolest Part About Selena Gomez's Dress Is Hiding Behind Her Long Hair
by Alessandra Foresto
Burberry Jackets AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
darlingdownsouth
the_everyday_hostess
pinesandpalms3
kellyinthecity
Asos Coats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
loveplayingdressup
theversastyle
style_links
ericaaulds
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds