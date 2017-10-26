 Skip Nav
0
10 Facts About Sex and the City That Will Blow Every Fashion Girl's Mind

You think you know every Sex and the City episode like the back of your hand, but when it comes to the little style notes, you're out of the loop. So much goes into nailing every shot and creating the perfect look — just ask costume designer Patricia Field, who made sure no outfit was repeated throughout the entire series! Except for that one . . .

Now, we know you're itching to find out more about the show you rerun every weekend. Read on for 10 crazy-cool tidbits about all things fashion — from the Sex and the City film, too! When you're finished studying up, we promise you'll feel just as in-the-know as Carrie Bradshaw herself.

There’s a Reason Carrie Loves Clothes So Much
Carrie’s Famous Tutu Only Cost $5!
All of Miranda’s Earrings Were Clip-Ons
No Outfit Was Repeated
Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall Were Made to Love Heels
Big’s Ex-Wife Natasha Only Wore White
Vivienne Westwood Hand-Wrote the Note That Comes With Carrie’s Wedding Dress in the Film
You Can Buy Carrie’s Nameplate Necklace
