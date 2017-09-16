The Best Shoes to Step Off the Fashion Week Runway

The best way to walk into a new season is with a great pair of shoes. And the easiest place to discover what we'll all be wearing in the coming months is on the Fashion Week runway. No need to zoom down on all the models' feet — we've done the work for you! Feast your eyes on the most exciting footwear trends from your favorite designers in New York, and stay tuned for what's to come from London, Milan, and Paris. With such stellar styles to look forward to, Spring 2018 can't come soon enough!