The Best Shoes to Step Off the Fashion Week Runway

The best way to walk into a new season is with a great pair of shoes. And the easiest place to discover what we'll all be wearing in the coming months is on the Fashion Week runway. No need to zoom down on all the models' feet — we've done the work for you! Feast your eyes on the most exciting footwear trends from your favorite designers in New York, and stay tuned for what's to come from London, Milan, and Paris. With such stellar styles to look forward to, Spring 2018 can't come soon enough!

Sheer: Tom Ford
Sheer: Alexander Wang
Sheer: Oscar de la Renta
Sheer: Bibhu Mohapatra
Sheer: Chromat
Sheer: Prabal Gurung
Strappy: Tory Burch
Strappy: Creatures of Comfort
Strappy: Cushnie et Ochs
Strappy: Gabriela Hearst
Strappy: Jason Wu
Cowboy Boots: Anna Sui
Cowboy Boots: Calvin Klein
Cowboy Boots: R13
Cowboy Boots: Coach
Sporty: Fenty x Puma
Sporty: Monse
Sporty: Marc Jacobs
Sporty: 3.1 Phillip Lim
Sporty: Victoria Beckham
Buckled: Michael Kors
Buckled: Alice + Olivia
Buckled: Creatures of Comfort
Buckled: Monse
