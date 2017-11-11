 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Will Win You Over With Their Matching Engagement Party Looks

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas celebrated their engagement in style in New York. The couple invited their friends and family to an intimate dinner at the hot spot Mamo. Guests included stars like model Ashley Graham, Joe's brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas, and actor Ansel Elgort.

For the happy occasion, Sophie and Joe matched in black-and-white ensembles, with the Game of Thrones star wearing a silk pussy-bow blouse with tuxedo trousers and velvet heels. This actually isn't the first time the couple have matched, as they've been spotted wearing similar ensembles all throughout their relationship. Keep reading to have a look at their fashionably in-sync outfits, check out Sophie's engagement ring, and buy similar versions of Sophie's chic blouse too.

Related
Sophie Turner Wore a Dress in 2016 That Basically Looks Like a Wedding Gown
Lanvin
Pussy-bow Two-tone Silk Crepe De Chine Blouse - Ivory
$1,095
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Lanvin Longsleeve Tops
Alice + Olivia
Treena Pussy-Bow Silk-Blend Blouse
$295 $148
from THE OUTNET.COM
Buy Now See more Alice + Olivia Tops
Forever 21 Plus-Size ETA Accordion Top
$38
from forever21.com
Buy Now
Gucci
ruffled heart blouse
$1,500
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Gucci Longsleeve Tops
Giambattista Valli
pussy bow blouse
$1,410
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Giambattista Valli Tops
Zara Blouse With Contrasting Bow
$36
from zara.com
Buy Now
Theory
Pussy-bow Silk Crepe De Chine Blouse - White
$295
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Theory Longsleeve Tops
Iris and Ink
Jennifer Pussy-Bow Silk Blouse
$175
from THE OUTNET.COM
Buy Now See more Iris and Ink Longsleeve Tops
MICHAEL Michael Kors
pussy bow blouse
$269
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more MICHAEL Michael Kors Longsleeve Tops
Sophie Turner Matched Joe Jonas in a Menswear-Inspired Ensemble
Lanvin Pussy-Bow Silk Blouse
Alice + Olivia Treena Pussy-Bow Blouse
Forever 21 Plus-Size ETA Accordion Top
Gucci Ruffled Heart Blouse
Giambattista Valli Pussy Bow Blouse
Zara Blouse With Contrasting Bow
Theory Pussy-Bow Silk Blouse
Iris and Ink Jennifer Pussy-Bow Blouse
Michael Michael Kors Pussy Bow Blouse
Start Slideshow
Sophie TurnerCelebrity Street StyleCelebrity EngagementsCelebrity CouplesJoe JonasGet The LookBlouseFallCelebrity StyleFall Fashion
Shop Story
Read Story
Lanvin
Pussy-bow Two-tone Silk Crepe De Chine Blouse - Ivory
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,095
Alice + Olivia
Treena Pussy-Bow Silk-Blend Blouse
from THE OUTNET.COM
$295$148
Forever 21 Plus-Size ETA Accordion Top
from forever21.com
$38
Gucci
ruffled heart blouse
from Farfetch
$1,500
Giambattista Valli
pussy bow blouse
from Farfetch
$1,410
Zara Blouse With Contrasting Bow
from zara.com
$36
Theory
Pussy-bow Silk Crepe De Chine Blouse - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$295
Iris and Ink
Jennifer Pussy-Bow Silk Blouse
from THE OUTNET.COM
$175
MICHAEL Michael Kors
pussy bow blouse
from Farfetch
$269
Shop More
Lanvin Longsleeve Tops SHOP MORE
Lanvin
Pussy-bow Two-tone Silk Crepe De Chine Blouse - Ivory
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,095
Lanvin
Pussy-bow Silk Crepe De Chine Shirt - Red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,095
Lanvin
One-shoulder Cutout Satin Top - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,050
Lanvin
Ruffled Lace-trimmed Silk-chiffon Blouse - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$2,330
Lanvin
Pussy-bow Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Blouse - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,590
Iris and Ink Longsleeve Tops SHOP MORE
Iris and Ink
Lucy Pussy-Bow Cotton-Blend Shirt
from The Outnet
$150
Iris and Ink
Jennifer Pussy-Bow Silk-Satin Blouse
from The Outnet
$200
Iris and Ink
Cindy Off-The-Shoulder Crepe Top
from The Outnet
$160
Iris and Ink
Lucy Pussy-Bow Cotton-Blend Shirt
from The Outnet
$150
Iris and Ink
Agatha Cotton-Blend Poplin Shirt
from The Outnet
$150
MICHAEL Michael Kors Longsleeve Tops SHOP MORE
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Pussy-bow Sequin-embellished Georgette Blouse - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$185
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Pussy-bow Printed Chiffon Blouse - Chocolate
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$110
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Pussy-bow Ruffled Stretch-silk Blouse - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$225
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Cole Cold-shoulder Printed Chiffon Top - Red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$85
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Pussy-bow Silk-georgette Blouse - Ecru
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$240
MICHAEL Michael Kors Longsleeve Tops AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
styledbyfreidy
shegoeswear
historyinhighheels
whatwouldkarldo
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds