Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Will Win You Over With Their Matching Engagement Party Looks

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas celebrated their engagement in style in New York. The couple invited their friends and family to an intimate dinner at the hot spot Mamo. Guests included stars like model Ashley Graham, Joe's brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas, and actor Ansel Elgort.

For the happy occasion, Sophie and Joe matched in black-and-white ensembles, with the Game of Thrones star wearing a silk pussy-bow blouse with tuxedo trousers and velvet heels. This actually isn't the first time the couple have matched, as they've been spotted wearing similar ensembles all throughout their relationship. Keep reading to have a look at their fashionably in-sync outfits, check out Sophie's engagement ring, and buy similar versions of Sophie's chic blouse too.