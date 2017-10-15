 Skip Nav
Sophie Turner's Unique Engagement Ring Is Gorgeous With a Capital G

Joe Jonas couldn't have picked a more beautiful ring for Sophie Turner. The two announced their engagement on Instagram and we immediately zoomed in on her stunning ring. She wore a pear-shaped diamond sparkler that was made all the more unique with a double band. The thin bands themselves were encrusted with more glittering gems. The ring style was one we don't see often, which made Sophie's engagement piece extra special. Scroll on for a look and then shop similar rings.

Sophie Turner Shared the Engagement News on Her 'Gram
Simply Vera Vera Wang Ring
Ice Double Band Diamond Ring
Etsy Engagement Ring
Shop More
Ice Diamond Rings SHOP MORE
Ice Diamond
14K White Gold Semi-Eternity Wedding Band
from Ice.com
$1,150$550.95
Ice Diamond
Accented Sterling Silver Illusion Plate Halo Promise Ring
from Ice.com
$110$52.95
Ice Diamond
MOM Ring in Sterling Silver
from Ice.com
$672$290.95
Ice Diamond
Wedding Stack Band in 10k Yellow Gold
from Ice.com
$772$334.95
Ice Diamond
Vintage Cocktail Ring in Sterling Silver
from Ice.com
$268$116.95
Kohl's Diamond Rings SHOP MORE
Kohl's
Cherish Always Marquise-Cut Diamond Engagement Ring Set in 14k Gold (1/2 ct. T.W.)
from Kohl's
$3,700$1,480
Kohl's
Cherish Always Certified Diamond Halo Marquise Engagement Ring in 10k White Gold (1 1/2 Carat T.W.)
from Kohl's
$4,000$1,600
Kohl's
Cherish Always Certified Diamond Double Halo Marquise Engagement Ring in 10k White Gold (1/2 Carat T.W.)
from Kohl's
$2,000$799.99
Kohl's
Boston Bay Diamonds Diamond Accent Sideways Cross Ring
from Kohl's
$275$110
Vera Wang
Pear-Cut IGL Certified Diamond Halo Engagement Ring in 14k White Gold (1-ct. T.W.)
from Kohl's
$6,250$2,500
Etsy Bridal Jewelry AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
wtfab
wtfab
theautumngirl_
loveincmag
Kohl's Diamond Rings AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
yourstylejourney
yourstylejourney
yourstylejourney
helena_de_ilenczfalva
