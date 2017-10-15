Sophie Turner's Unique Engagement Ring Is Gorgeous With a Capital G

Joe Jonas couldn't have picked a more beautiful ring for Sophie Turner. The two announced their engagement on Instagram and we immediately zoomed in on her stunning ring. She wore a pear-shaped diamond sparkler that was made all the more unique with a double band. The thin bands themselves were encrusted with more glittering gems. The ring style was one we don't see often, which made Sophie's engagement piece extra special. Scroll on for a look and then shop similar rings.



You Can Tell Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are Seriously in Love by the Way They Dress Related