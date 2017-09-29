 Skip Nav
This Fashion Week-Approved Bucket Bag Is Unlike Any Other You've Seen

We first spotted Staud's unique Moreau bucket bag over the Summer when it was popping up all over our social media feeds. Now we're seeing the LA-based brand's bag being carried by some of our favorite street style stars during Fashion Month.

With the bag's fisherman-inspired netting and chic leather handles, it's easy to see why this $375 style makes for the perfect transitional bag. Keep reading to buy one for your collection and get some inspiration on how to style it, too.

Staud Moreau Bucket Bag
$375
Buy Now
Staud Moreau Bucket Bag
Style It With a Plaid Blazer, White Tee, and Wide-Leg Jeans
Carry It Wearing a Head-to-Toe Marigold Outfit
Style It With a Mustard Jacket and Burnt Orange Pants
