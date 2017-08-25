13 Easy Ways to Style Your Wicker-Basket Bag This Fall

How to Style Your Basket Bag
The wicker-basket bag was perhaps one of the Summer's biggest trends, and we have fashion icon Jane Birkin to thank for that. Street style stars made the picnic bag-inspired tote a warm-weather staple, but we don't believe you have to pack yours away just because Summer is over.
When styled correctly, you can carry your favorite straw bag well into the Fall. Need a little guidance on how to make yours work as a transitional piece? Keep reading to see 13 easy outfit ideas that will let you carry your basket bag for months to come.
