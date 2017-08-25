 Skip Nav
13 Easy Ways to Style Your Wicker-Basket Bag This Fall

The wicker-basket bag was perhaps one of the Summer's biggest trends, and we have fashion icon Jane Birkin to thank for that. Street style stars made the picnic bag-inspired tote a warm-weather staple, but we don't believe you have to pack yours away just because Summer is over.

When styled correctly, you can carry your favorite straw bag well into the Fall. Need a little guidance on how to make yours work as a transitional piece? Keep reading to see 13 easy outfit ideas that will let you carry your basket bag for months to come.

Style It With a Turtleneck and Wide-Leg Trousers
Style It With a Belted Trench Coat, Orange Trousers, and White Sneakers
Wear It With a Velvet Blazer, Denim Skirt, and a T-Shirt
Style It With Jeans and a Pair of Silver Mules
Wear It With a Bomber Jacket and White Booties
Style It With a Colorful Dress and Simple Tights
Go For a Casual Look With a Duster Jacket, Skinny Jeans, and High-Top Sneakers
Wear It With a Sweater, Button-Down Shirt, and a Midi Skirt
Style It With a Pair of High-Waisted Pants and a Silk Robe
Tuck a Graphic Tee Into a Long Skirt
Go Retro With Striped Pants and a Ruffled Shirt
Wear a Navy Bomber Jacket Over a Fringe Dress
Go For a Monochrome Look With a Purple Dress and Matching Sock Boots
Prada Wicker Tote
Zara Raffia Bag
Sensi Studio Basket Bag
Free People Juliette Basket Bag
Gucci Basket Bag
Sophie Anderson Serenella Wicker Basket
Free People Straw Basket
Milly Wicker Satchel
Rachel Comey All Wicker Baan
Prada
Midollino Large Leather-trimmed Canvas And Wicker Tote - Beige
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,600
Zara Raffia Bag
from zara.com
$16
MATCHESFASHION.COM
SENSI STUDIO Bi-colour toquilla-straw basket bag
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$195
Free People
Juliette Basket Bag
from Free People
$42
Gucci
Basket top handle bag
from Gucci
$1,890
MATCHESFASHION.COM
SOPHIE ANDERSON Serenella wicker basket
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$218
Free People
Straw Basket
from Free People
$68
Milly
Wicker Small Satchel
from shopbop.com
$345
Rachel Comey
All Wicker Baan in Clove-Black
from Need Supply Co.
$472
