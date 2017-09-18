The Clothes on Big Little Lies Were Also Full of Secrets

Aside from an unbeatable soundtrack, here's one more thing the Big Little Lies HBO series had that the book didn't: a very talented costume designer, Alix Friedberg, who was behind the wardrobe of every character on the show. Friedberg depicted so much about the women of Monterey, CA through their outfits alone. Inspired by her own life as a mother as well as the story she helped to tell, Friedberg understood the importance of her role in the Emmy-winning series: "My job is to give an actor the second skin they need to become another person," she told W Magazine.

Friedberg went as far as to assign Madeline, Celeste, Renata, Jane, and Bonnie — played by Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, and Zoe Kravitz respectively — favorite fashion labels, proving she had a true grasp on each lady's image. Scroll for a full breakdown, along with our own take on the clothes that brought these strong spirited women to life on screen. Then, cross your fingers for a season two announcement.