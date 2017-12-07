Taylor Swift Looks Like a Badass Goth Princess on the Cover of British Vogue

Taylor Swift's first magazine cover since the November release of her album Reputation has been revealed, and it's one for the books. Swift graces cover of the January 2018 issue of British Vogue, and she looks, in a word, fierce. Embracing her new, "remade" self, the singer is striking in a Saint Laurent dress by Anthony Vaccarello with hair styled by Paul Hanlon and makeup by Isamaya Ffrench. You've definitely never seen a Taylor Swift magazine cover like this before.

British Vogue editor in chief Edward Enninful said of the experience, "For me, the chance to help transform America's most fascinating sweetheart was a joy. As we took the pop icon on an epic fashion journey with photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, what struck me most about Taylor was her brilliant sense of humor, but also how, for a woman in her twenties, she has an incredible sense of who she is. Obviously she is a world-class lyricist — and has written a stunning poem just for Vogue on the timely subject of reinvention and moving on — but she also takes her duties as a role model very seriously."

This is only Edward's second British Vogue cover so far, and the EIC continued by saying, "Taylor is acutely aware of her following and how she communicates with young women, and will never portray a character that would send the wrong message. That said, even superstars aren't immune to the power of a great dress. Taylor says she has never seen herself transformed like this before, and I was very touched to see how emotional she was at the end of our shoot day in London."

Photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott are the same ones who shot the photos for Reputation, and Swift was excited to work with them again. Sharing the cover photo on her Instagram, she wrote, "It's been such a bonding experience working together so closely and talking so much about what we wanted to make. It's been a while since I've done a magazine cover. I'm really happy my first one back was with such wonderful people."

Keep reading to get a sneak peek of the gorgeous photos in the British Vogue spread, and pick up the issue on newsstands Dec. 8.