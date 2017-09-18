 Skip Nav
Award Season
58 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore's Fiancé Flew Across the Country to Be Her Emmys Date
Kiernan Shipka
You'll Be Freaking Shocked by How Much These Young Emmys Stars Have Grown Up
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Edward Enninful Is the Man of the Hour at Fashion Week

Take your eyes away from the buzzy celebrity guest list, liberated Liberty prints, and squiggle eyes of Fashion Month for a moment and join us in celebrating the man of the hour, Edward Enninful. Given the photographic evidence, the newly appointed British Vogue editor is universally adored. From New York to London, Edward has already linked up with the Beckhams, Kate and Lila Grace Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Adwoa Aboah, and we're only halfway through the season. We look forward to seeing what the well-loved editor's tenure holds. Until then, here are his finest star-studded moments this September.

Edward Enninful
Edward Enninful
Edward Enninful
Edward Enninful
Edward Enninful
Edward Enninful
Edward Enninful
Edward Enninful
Edward Enninful
Edward Enninful
Edward Enninful
Edward Enninful
Edward Enninful
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Edward EnninfulFashion Week
Join The Conversation
Disney
by Sarah Wasilak
Spring 2018 Fashion Trends
Spring Fashion
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Burberry Fall 2017 Collection
Fashion Week
by Gemma Cartwright
Shoe Trends Spring 2018
Spring Fashion
by Randy Miller
Selena Gomez Wearing Red Coach Varsity Jacket
Celebrity Style
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds