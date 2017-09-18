Edward Enninful Is the Man of the Hour at Fashion Week

Take your eyes away from the buzzy celebrity guest list, liberated Liberty prints, and squiggle eyes of Fashion Month for a moment and join us in celebrating the man of the hour, Edward Enninful. Given the photographic evidence, the newly appointed British Vogue editor is universally adored. From New York to London, Edward has already linked up with the Beckhams, Kate and Lila Grace Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Adwoa Aboah, and we're only halfway through the season. We look forward to seeing what the well-loved editor's tenure holds. Until then, here are his finest star-studded moments this September.