Records Taylor Swift's Reputation Has Broken

Every Single Record Taylor Swift's Reputation Has Broken (and 2 It Probably Will)

Taylor Swift's Reputation is taking the world by storm. But with its catchy beats and cryptic lyrics about her ex-loves and famous feuds, how could it not? Not only is the album a huge hit with fans, but it's causing major waves in the music industry. In fact, it is already poised to become the biggest selling album of the year! The "old Taylor Swift" may be dead, but her star power is thriving. See which records it is set to break and which ones it has already broken below!

Drop Everything! Taylor Swift Just Announced the First Dates For Her Reputation Tour

It Has Beaten Swift's Personal Record For Presales

According to Billboard, Reputation was preordered over 400,000 times before its release, which is double the amount of presales Swift had for her previous album, 1989.

It Is Target's Biggest Presale Ever

Not only did Swift break her own record, but Reputation was also Target's biggest music presale to date.

It Already Has the Best Opening Week of Any Album This Year

After Reputation's release, Billboard reported that the album sold more than 700,000 copies in its first day, making it the largest sales week of 2017, a record previously held by Kendrick Lamar's DAMN, which sold 603,000 copies in its first week.

It Is the Fastest-Selling Album to Hit No. 1 on iTunes

According to Elite Daily, Reputation became the fastest album to reach No. 1 on iTunes in just six minutes.

It Could Be Swift's Biggest Sales Week Yet

As Billboard reports, Reputation could earn more sales in its first week than Swift's previous album, 1989. Additionally, it could become her fourth album to sell a million in its first week, following 1989 (1.29 million), Red (1.21 million), and Speak Now (1.05 million).

It Could Become This Year's Top-Selling Album

Forget breaking her own records — Swift's Reputation could become the biggest-selling album of 2017! Ed Sheeran's Divide is currently this year's top seller, with 909,000 copies sold.

Image Source: Getty / Shirlaine Forrest
