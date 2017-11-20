Tracee Ellis Ross's Men's Sneakers Are Awesome and Sold Out Everywhere

Tracee Ellis Ross might have been wearing a glitzy David Koma skirt and tee during her interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live (and don't get us wrong, that look was cool). But it was the sneakers she wore on her way into the studio that had our eyes wide and our fashion hearts beating fast. The actress and style star got her hands on a pair of Fall 2017 Balenciaga "dad" sneakers from the men's runway. These days, the colorful styles, which retail at $850, are all sold out online. They are, however, priced higher on eBay.

It's no wonder functional shoes like these are getting all the attention. Nineties-inspired trainers are hot, and creative director Demna Gvasalia hit home with funky finishes like primary colorblocking and the striped laces that, at least in the case of Tracee's footwear, remind us of candy canes. You want them badly, don't you? Read on to zoom in on the covetable design, both on Tracee and on the runway, then sort out your options and get to shopping.