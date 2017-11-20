 Skip Nav
Tracee Ellis Ross's Men's Sneakers Are Awesome and Sold Out Everywhere
Tracee Ellis Ross's Men's Sneakers Are Awesome and Sold Out Everywhere

Tracee Ellis Ross might have been wearing a glitzy David Koma skirt and tee during her interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live (and don't get us wrong, that look was cool). But it was the sneakers she wore on her way into the studio that had our eyes wide and our fashion hearts beating fast. The actress and style star got her hands on a pair of Fall 2017 Balenciaga "dad" sneakers from the men's runway. These days, the colorful styles, which retail at $850, are all sold out online. They are, however, priced higher on eBay.

It's no wonder functional shoes like these are getting all the attention. Nineties-inspired trainers are hot, and creative director Demna Gvasalia hit home with funky finishes like primary colorblocking and the striped laces that, at least in the case of Tracee's footwear, remind us of candy canes. You want them badly, don't you? Read on to zoom in on the covetable design, both on Tracee and on the runway, then sort out your options and get to shopping.

Balenciaga Triple S Men's Trainer Sneakers
$850
from balenciaga.com
Buy Now
Balenciaga Brand New Triple S Trainers
$1,200
from ebay.com
Buy Now
Balenciaga
Race Runners
$695
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Balenciaga Sneakers
Zara Multicolored Platform Sneakers
$60
from zara.com
Buy Now
adidas by Stella McCartney
Pure Boost X 3.0 Colorblock Trainer Sneaker
$180
from Bergdorf Goodman
Buy Now See more adidas by Stella McCartney Sneakers
Stella McCartney
Eclipse chunky-sole faux-leather trainers
$640
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Sneakers
Philippe Model
beaded trainers
$526 $263
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Philippe Model Sneakers
Bally
x Swizz Beatz trainers
$364
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Bally Sneakers
Ecco
Biom Fjuel Racer Cross-Trainer Sneakers
$140 $105
from Dillard's
Buy Now See more Ecco Sneakers
Brunello Cucinelli
Metallic Leather Monili Trainer Sneaker
$1,395
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Brunello Cucinelli Sneakers
Fendi
Marie Embroidered Knit Trainer Sneaker
$1,050
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Fendi Sneakers
