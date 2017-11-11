Someone Please Give Tracee Ellis Ross an Award For All Her Major Style Moments in 2017

In case you haven't noticed, Tracee Ellis Ross had a freaking great year in fashion. She first caught our attention at the 2017 Golden Globes with her rings and fierce red carpet poses, and from that moment on, it seemed the fashion girl in her took over. She followed up with more impressive outfits, including this stunning Chanel feathered ensemble, and launched a limited-edition holiday capsule with JCPenney. Tracee even has an ongoing hashtag (#thegirlwholovestoshop) to track her outfit photos on the 'gram. If that's not a sign that she's a true fashion girl, we don't know what is.

Of course, Tracee works with stylist Karla Welch on coming up with some of the looks we've seen, but we don't doubt the star's own fashion expertise. Tracee has styled herself on several occasions, and really, no one can teach Tracee how to pose for the camera. She's got that down to an exact science. If you're not sure what we mean, read on to see the star's major style moments from this year and the lessons we've learned from her.