These 5 Supermodels Prove "Dad" Sneakers Are Officially a Thing

In case you haven't realized, there's been a new wave of sneakers emerging in the fashion world, and they remind us of the ones your dad probably wore back in the '90s. The "dad" trend has been slowly been taking over with actresses like Laura Harrier even sporting a pair on the red carpet. But supermodels have also taken note of the trend, with street style stars like Bella Hadid rocking the normcore trend regularly. Keep reading to see the off-duty way of styling the trend and buy a pair of dad sneakers for yourself.