Dad Sneaker Trend
These 5 Supermodels Prove "Dad" Sneakers Are Officially a Thing
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
These 5 Supermodels Prove "Dad" Sneakers Are Officially a Thing
In case you haven't realized, there's been a new wave of sneakers emerging in the fashion world, and they remind us of the ones your dad probably wore back in the '90s. The "dad" trend has been slowly been taking over with actresses like Laura Harrier even sporting a pair on the red carpet. But supermodels have also taken note of the trend, with street style stars like Bella Hadid rocking the normcore trend regularly. Keep reading to see the off-duty way of styling the trend and buy a pair of dad sneakers for yourself.
Bow Sneaker (Women)
$159.95 $59.97
from Nordstrom Rack
501 Low Top Sneakers
$69.95
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Women's Track Suede & Leather Sneakers
$530
from Barneys New York
0previous images
-16more images