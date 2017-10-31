 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These 5 Supermodels Prove "Dad" Sneakers Are Officially a Thing

In case you haven't realized, there's been a new wave of sneakers emerging in the fashion world, and they remind us of the ones your dad probably wore back in the '90s. The "dad" trend has been slowly been taking over with actresses like Laura Harrier even sporting a pair on the red carpet. But supermodels have also taken note of the trend, with street style stars like Bella Hadid rocking the normcore trend regularly. Keep reading to see the off-duty way of styling the trend and buy a pair of dad sneakers for yourself.

Related
These 11 Trends Wouldn't Have Gone Viral Without Supermodels
Bella Hadid
Kendall Jenner
Gigi Hadid
Kaia Gerber
Hailey Baldwin
Nike 97 Ultra Sneakers
Adidas Eqt Support Adv Sneakers
Reebok DMX Run 10 Sneakers
Fenty Puma by Rihanna Bow Sneakers
New Balance 501 Sneakers
Common Projects Track Suede & Leather Sneakers
Prada Grip-Strap Neoprene Sneaker
Balenciaga Race Runner
Nike 1 Sd Sneaker
Reebok InstaPump Fury Sneakers
Start Slideshow
Celebrity Street StyleGet The LookModelsFallTrendsSneakersShoesFall FashionShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Nike
97 Ultra sneakers
from Farfetch
$186
adidas
Women's Eqt Support Adv Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$109.95
Reebok
DMX Run 10 Sneakers
from STYLEBOP.com
$128
FENTY PUMA by Rihanna
Bow Sneaker (Women)
from Nordstrom Rack
$159.95$59.97
New Balance
501 Low Top Sneakers
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$69.95
Common Projects
Women's Track Suede & Leather Sneakers
from Barneys New York
$530
Prada
Grip-Strap Neoprene Sneaker
from Neiman Marcus
$550
Balenciaga
Race Runner
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$695
Nike
Women's 1 Sd Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$150
Reebok
InstaPump Fury Sneakers with Leather
from STYLEBOP.com
$185
Shop More
adidas Sneakers SHOP MORE
adidas
Women's Superstar Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$79.95
adidas
Women's Women's Stan Smith Leather Sneakers
from Barneys New York
$75
adidas
Women's Ultraboost X Parley Running Shoe
from Nordstrom
$199.95
adidas
Women's Gazelle Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$79.95
adidas
NEO Advantage Womens Sneakers
from JCPenney
$60$49.99
New Balance Sneakers SHOP MORE
New Balance
Fresh Foam Arishi Women's Running Shoes
from Kohl's
$69.99
New Balance
Women's 555 Casual Athletic Sneakers from Finish Line
from Macy's
$64.99$44.98
New Balance
Women's 696 Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$129.95
New Balance
Lace-Up Low Top Sneakers
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$84.95
New Balance
Women's Sport Style 247 Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$79.95
Balenciaga Sneakers SHOP MORE
Balenciaga
Women's Speed Knit Sneakers
from Barneys New York
$595
Balenciaga
Race Runner Leather, Mesh And Neoprene Sneakers - Blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$695
Balenciaga
Stretch-Knit High-Top Trainer, Noir
from Neiman Marcus
$595
Balenciaga
Speed Trainers
from BALENCIAGA
$595
Balenciaga
Speed Knit Sport Sneakers
from LUISAVIAROMA
$595
Nike Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
Over 40 Gifts For Women Who Love Workouts More Than Anything Else
by Dominique Astorino
Gift Guide
60+ of the Best Running Gifts For Women, Starting at $6
by Dominique Astorino
Shopping Guide
Need New Sneakers? Check Out These Top-Rated Options From Zappos
by Rebecca Brown
Fitness Gear
10 Gray Sneakers to Wear If Your Mood Matches the Cloudy, Foggy Weather
by Macy Cate Williams
adidas Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Tweens and Teens
58 Tween Gifts That Will Prove You Actually Know What's Cool
by Alessia Santoro
Halloween
45 Horror Movie Halloween Costumes That Will Freak Your Friends Out
by Ryan Roschke
Running
Runners, Need New Shoes? These Are the Top-Rated Adidas Sneakers
by Rebecca Brown
Halloween
18 "Final Girl" Halloween Costumes Only Badasses Can Pull Off
by Quinn Keaney
Reebok Athletic Shoes AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Fitness Gear
10 Cute Sneakers in Summer's Hottest Color, Coral
by Macy Cate Williams
Sneakers
10 Millennial Pink Sneakers You'll Never Want to Take Off
by Macy Cate Williams
Fitness Gear
Jump-Start Your New Year's Resolution With These Fitness Must Haves — All Under $100
by Kelsey Garcia
Fitness Gear
Look Chic in the Gym (and Beyond) With These 50 Athleisure Items
by Kelsey Garcia
New Balance Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Best of 2017
10 of 2017's Hottest New Running Shoes
by Amy Williams
Fitness Gear
Are You Ready For This? Our 56 Favorite Sneakers of 2017 Are So Freaking Cool
by Macy Cate Williams
Fitness Gear
Kick-Start Fall With Burgundy Sneakers — We Found 8 Cool Pairs
by Macy Cate Williams
Shopping Guide
The 22 Best Running Shoes For All of Your Training Needs
by Rebecca Brown
adidas Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
amandaafaber
marahcar
leblondechateau
simplylaurenrose
New Balance Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
loubiesandlulu
hollynbaron
loubiesandlulu
tiffaniatbretonbay
Balenciaga Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lurchhoundloves
lurchhoundloves
lurchhoundloves
hedvigso
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds