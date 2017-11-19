 Skip Nav
Tracee Ellis Ross Re-Created the Outfit Her Mom and Michael Jackson Wore 36 Years Later
Tracee Ellis Ross Re-Created the Outfit Her Mom and Michael Jackson Wore 36 Years Later

It was hard to pick our favorite look on Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2017 AMAs. The host made several dramatic outfit changes throughout the night, but perhaps the most special was a white pantsuit set with a crystal-embellished blouse, inspired by the one Tracee's mom, aka Diana Ross, wore while performing with Michael Jackson in 1981. The duo wore matching white suits and glittery tops, and Diana accessorized with sequined booties. Fast-forward 36 years later, and Tracee re-created their entire outfit, right down to the bow tie. This special tribute was no accident, as Diana is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the show. Scroll through to see the can't-miss moment, because it just might melt your heart.

Tracee Ellis Ross Wore a Sparkly Pantsuit Set
If the Outfit Seems Familiar . . .
It's Because Her Mom Wore Something Similar Back in 1981!
