The Only Appropriate Response to Tracee Ellis Ross's Dress Is "OMG"

Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the 2017 American Music Awards and stunned in several outfits throughout the night. She kicked off the red carpet in a deep plum-colored sequined dress by Stella McCartney with Tamara Mellon heels. Tracee then followed up with a slightly more jaw-dropping ensemble, to say the least: a structural, orange crinkled dress. The shiny gown was a dramatic way to make her entrance on stage, and you definitely won't want to miss it. Read on to see all of Tracee's looks so far.