 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
The Only Appropriate Response to Tracee Ellis Ross's Dress Is "OMG"
Award Season
The AMAs Red Carpet Set the Tone For Award Season
Award Season
Lea Michele Just Started a Trend at the AMAs With Mismatched Earrings
Award Season
Tracee Ellis Ross Re-Created the Outfit Her Mom and Michael Jackson Wore 36 Years Later
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Only Appropriate Response to Tracee Ellis Ross's Dress Is "OMG"

Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the 2017 American Music Awards and stunned in several outfits throughout the night. She kicked off the red carpet in a deep plum-colored sequined dress by Stella McCartney with Tamara Mellon heels. Tracee then followed up with a slightly more jaw-dropping ensemble, to say the least: a structural, orange crinkled dress. The shiny gown was a dramatic way to make her entrance on stage, and you definitely won't want to miss it. Read on to see all of Tracee's looks so far.

Tracee Arrived in a Full-Length Sequined Gown
The Only Appropriate Response to Tracee Ellis Ross's Dress Is "OMG"
The Only Appropriate Response to Tracee Ellis Ross's Dress Is "OMG"
The Only Appropriate Response to Tracee Ellis Ross's Dress Is "OMG"
Tracee Opened the Show in This Jaw-Dropping Dress
The Only Appropriate Response to Tracee Ellis Ross's Dress Is "OMG"
The Only Appropriate Response to Tracee Ellis Ross's Dress Is "OMG"
For Her Third Look, Tracee Wore a Sequined Jumpsuit
The Only Appropriate Response to Tracee Ellis Ross's Dress Is "OMG"
For Her Fourth Look, Tracee Looked Almost Bridal in This Tulle Creation
She Finished the Look With a Pair of Statement Boots From Aldo
The Only Appropriate Response to Tracee Ellis Ross's Dress Is "OMG"
For Her Fifth Look, It Was All About Sparkle
And a Whole Bunch of Jewels
Her Sixth Outfit Was a Pantsuit
Tracee Then Changed Into This Spectacular Coat
. . . And Took It Off to Reveal a Glittery Jumpsuit
And Rocked This Sheer Black Dress With a Headpiece
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Award SeasonAmerican Music AwardsTracee Ellis RossTamara MellonRed CarpetCelebrity StyleStella McCartney
Spring Fashion
Forget Rose Gold — We're All About These Copper Sandals
by Terry Carter
Reese Witherspoon Stella McCartney Dress at the Emmys 2017
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon's Emmys Dress Has Everyone Dreaming Up the Wildest Comparisons
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Selena Gomez 2017 American Music Awards Performance
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's AMAs Performance Marks Her Highly Anticipated Return to the Stage
by Monica Sisavat
Sexiest American Music Awards Dresses 2017
Award Season
These Sexy Red Carpet Looks From the AMAs Will Leave You Begging For More
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Tracee Ellis Ross Balenciaga Sneakers
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross's Men's Sneakers Are Awesome and Sold Out Everywhere
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds