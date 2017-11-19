Don't You Dare Hide Those $180 Thigh-High Boots From Us, Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross wore a whole roundup of flashy looks when she hosted the 2017 American Music Awards, but we're zooming in on one key accessory: these $180 Aldo boots. The actress let the liquid-metallic, thigh-high stunners peek out from a very voluminous white skirt, which she completed with a crop-top tee and colorful jewels.

Tracee's outfit was definitely statement-making, but it was her footwear that drove home the point: Tracee is not afraid to wear anything. Her boots are also the one item she could take into her everyday wardrobe, working them with deconstructed denim and a crisp blouse later on. If you want to give them a try too, get another glimpse of Tracee modeling them on stage, then shop the exact design along with similar options.