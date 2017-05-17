 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Vanessa Hudgens's Sexy, Classic Suits Always Make You Look Twice
Cannes Film Festival
Without a Doubt, These Are the Most Stylish Moments From Cannes — So Far
handbags
Animal Bags Are All the Rage — or Are You Still Carrying a Square Tote?
Street Style
2017's Must-Have Sneaker Looks Good With Everything Already in Your Closet
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 13  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Vanessa Hudgens's Sexy, Classic Suits Always Make You Look Twice

Although Vanessa Hudgens doesn't frequently post bikini snaps, don't underestimate her swimsuit collection. The star has become a master of wearing the classics like your go-to black bikini or one-piece. On occasion, she'll even debut that printed style or a solid sexy option. For these pieces, there's always a detail to notice, whether it's in the fit or the color. That's when you'll realize Vanessa's a true bikini babe, having mastered both the classics and the trends. The star is stealthily good at this — just look at her 'grams ahead.

Related
Vanessa Hudgens Is Already Wearing the Swimsuit Color of the Summer

Previous Next
Join the conversation
SwimsuitsFashion InstagramsBikinisVanessa HudgensSwimwearGet The LookSummerCelebrity StyleShopping
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Emily Ratajkowski
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Vanessa Hudgens Hair Extensions 2017
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Will Inspire You to Get Really, Really Long Hair Extension
by Lauren Levinson
Angelina Jolie Black Lace Dress on Mother's Day
Angelina Jolie
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Bella Hadid
by Victoria Messina
Celebrities That Go to Coachella Every Year
Coachella
The 13 Celebrities You'll Find at Coachella Every. Single. Year.
by Brittney Stephens
Vanessa Hudgens Beauty Interview 2017
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens on Having Individual Style: "I Feel Like I Do Me"
by Perri Konecky
Kourtney Kardashian Swimsuits 2017
Kourtney Kardashian
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Hailey Baldwin's Green Cutout Swimsuit August 2016
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin Looks Like She's Wearing a Simple Swimsuit — Until You Spot This Little Detail
by Samantha Sutton
Shay Mitchell Wearing One-Piece Swimsuits
Shay Mitchell
All of Shay Mitchell's Sexiest Swimsuits Have One Thing in Common
by Samantha Netkin
Selena Quintanilla Bustier Tee
Latina Living
by Alessandra Foresto
Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale Singing "Ex's & Oh's"
Music
Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale Give Us the High School Musical Duet We Always Wanted
by Ryan Roschke
The Best Rainbow Sneakers
Trends
by Krista Jones
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds