Once You See Vanessa Hudgens’s Dress, You'll Immediately Picture This Popular Emoji

Vanessa Hudgens probably didn't mean to channel the dancing red emoji at the 2017 VMAs, but she did just that. The star wore a fit-and-flare Yanina Couture dress with red Sophia Webster heels and reminded us exactly of our favorite emoji. The unique petal dress featured sheer material throughout, from the neckline and sleeves to a cutout panel at the knees. The bright red ensemble was on-trend for the night, too — both Hailey Baldwin and Paris Jackson wore sheer outfits to the awards show. However, we think Vanessa stood out the most in her bold gown. Scroll on to see for yourself, and then vote for your best dressed at the VMAs.