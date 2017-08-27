VMAs Best Dressed 2017
Which Look Won the VMAs Red Carpet?
If you weren't ready for the jaw-dropping looks on the MTV VMAs red carpet, take a minute to soak them in, because now comes the hard part. We're asking you to choose a favorite. From the glitz, glamour, and truly unique style statements, we've narrowed it down to just four stars. Some played it off with elegance (à la Yara Shahidi in Zimmermann and Katy Perry in Stéphane Rolland), while the other contenders (Millie Bobby Brown in Rodarte and Demi Lovato in Zuhair Murad) brought some sparkle. Millie stuck to her quirky-cool style notes and Demi's look was all-out sexy. The question remains, though: which look gets your vote?
Image Source: Getty
Who Is Your Best Dressed?
Yara Shahidi in Zimmermann
Demi Lovato in Zuhair Murad
Katy Perry in Stéphane Rolland
Millie Bobby Brown in Rodarte
Image Source: Getty