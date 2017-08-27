 Skip Nav
See Every Look From the MTV VMAs
Katy Perry
Katy Perry Kicked Off VMAs Night in an Unforgettable, Sexy Dress
Lorde
Lorde Transformed Into a Princess Right Before Our Eyes at the VMAs
Hailey Baldwin's Jumpsuit Is So Sheer, You Can See the Exact Color of Her Undergarments

Going sheer seems to be the trend for this year's VMAs, and Hailey Baldwin's on board. The model, who is a presenter tonight, showed up in an embroidered jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and flared pants. The Zuhair Murad number was from the label's Fall '17 collection and was completely see-though. You can just make out the color of Hailey's underwear (it's beige), though the star appeared to pay no mind as she struck a fierce pose on the blue carpet. Read on to see Hailey's full look from all angles.

Hailey Baldwin Wore a Sheer Jumpsuit to the VMAs
The Zuhair Murad Number Came From the Fall '17 Runway
But She Skipped Wearing the Cape For the Blue Carpet
Hailey Accessorized With Hoop Earrings and a Necklace
Hailey BaldwinAward SeasonMTV VMAsZuhair MuradJumpsuitsRed CarpetCelebrity Style
