Hailey Baldwin's Jumpsuit Is So Sheer, You Can See the Exact Color of Her Undergarments

Going sheer seems to be the trend for this year's VMAs, and Hailey Baldwin's on board. The model, who is a presenter tonight, showed up in an embroidered jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and flared pants. The Zuhair Murad number was from the label's Fall '17 collection and was completely see-though. You can just make out the color of Hailey's underwear (it's beige), though the star appeared to pay no mind as she struck a fierce pose on the blue carpet. Read on to see Hailey's full look from all angles.