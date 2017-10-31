We Can't Help but Fall in Love With These Velvet Accessories

Although Fashion Month has come to an end, there were a ton of standout trends we can see lasting well into the new year. From novelty knits to pink and red ensembles, this season has provided us with plenty of ways to reinvent our wardrobes.

One trend that we can't get enough of? Velvet. While taking inspiration from the street style stars, we spotted an array of velvet hats, boots, and, yes, even fanny packs. Keep reading to see how the pros styled these crush-worthy accessories and buy some pieces for your collection.