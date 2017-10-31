 Skip Nav
We Can't Help but Fall in Love With These Velvet Accessories

Although Fashion Month has come to an end, there were a ton of standout trends we can see lasting well into the new year. From novelty knits to pink and red ensembles, this season has provided us with plenty of ways to reinvent our wardrobes.

One trend that we can't get enough of? Velvet. While taking inspiration from the street style stars, we spotted an array of velvet hats, boots, and, yes, even fanny packs. Keep reading to see how the pros styled these crush-worthy accessories and buy some pieces for your collection.

Style a Pair of Velvet Mules With a Denim Jacket and a Midi Dress
Finish Off Your Look With a Velvet Beret
Carry a Velvet Handbag While Wearing a Pair of Western Boots
Accessorize With a Velvet Fanny Pack
For a More Subtle Go at the Trend, Choose a Navy Velvet Purse
Look Pretty in a Pair of Pink Velvet Heels
Go For a Full Velvet Look With a Blue Coat and Matching Ankle Boots
Make a Statement With an Embroidered Velvet Handbag
Stand Out in a Green Dress and Pink Velvet Boots
Match Your Bomber Jacket With a Velvet Bag
Get Fall Ready With a Pair of Red Velvet Boots
Topshop Velvet Baker Hat
Zara Mule Loafers
Dune Velvet Mules
Rochas Velvet Slides
Jeffrey Campbell Cienega Over-the-Knee Boot
Nasty Gal Lana Velvet Boot
Rebecca Minkoff Love Velvet Bag
Moschino Backpack
Herschel Velvet Fifteen Fanny Pack
Sol Sana Fox Boots
Anthropologie Augustina Clutch
B-Low the Belt Double Buckle Belt
Prada Cartoon Velvet Bag
3.1 Phillip Lim Kyoto Velvet Boots
Gucci GG Marmont Embroidered Bag
Forever 21 Crushed Velvet Beret
Mango Velvet Bead Bag
Manokhi Velvet Baker Boy Hat
The Row The Ascot Clutch
Gucci GG Matelassé Belt Bag
2
more images
