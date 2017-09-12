Victoria Beckham Wore These Amazing Lavender Heels Right Off the Runway

Victoria Beckham loves wearing pieces from her own collection. (Can you blame her?) The designer debuted her Spring/Summer 2018 collection, which featured classic silhouettes, pastel hues, and, most importantly, a lust-worthy array of heels.

From sparkly green pumps that are fit for a princess to a light purple style that matches everything, Victoria delivered when it came to her latest heel, called the Dorothy. The designer showed off the style while taking a bow in mom jeans and a white tee. Since her show, Victoria has been spotted wearing these lavender heels multiple times while out and about in New York. Have a look at all the times Victoria has worn these heels right off the runway.