Victoria Beckham Wore These Amazing Lavender Heels Right Off the Runway

Victoria Beckham loves wearing pieces from her own collection. (Can you blame her?) The designer debuted her Spring/Summer 2018 collection, which featured classic silhouettes, pastel hues, and, most importantly, a lust-worthy array of heels.

From sparkly green pumps that are fit for a princess to a light purple style that matches everything, Victoria delivered when it came to her latest heel, called the Dorothy. The designer showed off the style while taking a bow in mom jeans and a white tee. Since her show, Victoria has been spotted wearing these lavender heels multiple times while out and about in New York. Have a look at all the times Victoria has worn these heels right off the runway.

Victoria Beckham Hasn't Taken Off Her Dorothy Pumps Since Her NYFW Show
She First Wore Them While Taking a Bow During Her Spring/Summer 2018 Show
Since Then, Victoria Has Been Seen All Over New York City Wearing Them
The Lavender Dorothy Heels on the Runway
They Come in Light Blue
And a Pastel Green Hue
They Even Come in a Sparkly Green Color
