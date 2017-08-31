Victoria Beckham's Tropical Skirt Could Go From Summer to Fall — and Back Again

Victoria Beckham loves to try out her own designs, but not without giving them a personalized twist. She often makes subtle tweaks — stitching her initials onto a pair of pants, for instance — but her latest runway-to-street move was far more noticeable. The designer plucked a tangerine tropical skirt and blouse combination from her Resort '18 collection and dyed the separates periwinkle. She modeled them at the US Open, which she attended with her son Romeo, accessorizing with neutral sandals and her signature visor-top sunglasses.

Read on to see the breezy outfit's transformation, then shop similar pleated midi skirts (some of which come from Victoria's label). Whether you like the look in orange or cool blue, it's obvious that it has got staying power throughout the entire year. You could wear Victoria's creation in Summer or Fall, or even on vacation come Winter.