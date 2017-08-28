24 Transitional Pieces to Buy Now and Wear All Through Fall

Shopping at the dead end of Summer can be tricky. Is it worth it to splurge on that sleeveless top, or is it much too close to Fall? Luckily, we've done the dirty work for you and considered all of the season's most prominent trends. The transitional pieces here are lightweight enough to wear now, but they'll also last you through the end of November, providing your looks with a hefty dose of style. Scroll through to find your finalized shopping list — don't worry, we checked it twice — and start collecting these items as soon as you can. Trust us, you won't feel bad about a little splurge once you slip into these staples.



25 Simple Rules For Wearing Your Summer Clothes in the Fall Related