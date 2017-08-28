 Skip Nav
24 Transitional Pieces to Buy Now and Wear All Through Fall

Shopping at the dead end of Summer can be tricky. Is it worth it to splurge on that sleeveless top, or is it much too close to Fall? Luckily, we've done the dirty work for you and considered all of the season's most prominent trends. The transitional pieces here are lightweight enough to wear now, but they'll also last you through the end of November, providing your looks with a hefty dose of style. Scroll through to find your finalized shopping list — don't worry, we checked it twice — and start collecting these items as soon as you can. Trust us, you won't feel bad about a little splurge once you slip into these staples.

Zara Jacquard Midi Dress
$80
Buy Now
Zara's Vintage Denim Jacket
$70
Buy Now
Miaou Tommy Gingham Pants
$295
Buy Now
Zara Slingback Brogues
$50
Buy Now
Zara Jacquard Midi Dress
Elizabeth and James Daisy Jacket
Club Monaco Faux Leather Skirt
Alice & You Wrap Dress
H&M Dress
Reformation Work Pant
Everlane Box-Tee Dress
Topshop Moto Lace Up Denim Skirt
Zara The Vintage Denim Jacket
Reformation Tennis Dress
Burberry Embroidered Skirt
Miaou Tommy Gingham Pants
Zimmermann Mercer Dress
Zara Velvet Slingback Brogues
J.Crew Chino Skirt
Urban Outfitters Style Mafia Pant
Sea New York Sweater
Tibi Hessian Asymmetrical Jumpsuit
Tory Burch Clemente Skirt
Forever 21 Striped Palazzo Pants
M Missoni Graphic Cardigan
Maje Jahima Skirt
Attico Elena Dress
Diane von Furstenberg Gingham Jumpsuit
